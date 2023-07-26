Toronto film fest unveils packed lineup despite strikes

Toronto film fest unveils packed lineup despite strikes

TORONTO
Toronto film fest unveils packed lineup despite strikes

The Toronto International Film Festival, North America's largest, on Monday unveiled an A-list lineup of world premieres amid the Hollywood strikes, including movies starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Seth Rogen.

The festival, which has been a launchpad for numerous Oscar-winning movies, is moving ahead with plans for its Sept. 7-17 event in the face of doubts over whether the big names will come to promote their work.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) is on strike in a battle with studios over pay and other work conditions, meaning that its members generally cannot promote films produced by studios and streamers involved in the dispute.

But SAG-AFTRA negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland told Hollywood news outlet Deadline that actors could benefit from some kind of "interim agreement" to head to Toronto in support of independent features.

On the list of world premieres slated for TIFF are several expected award contenders including "Dumb Money," starring Rogen and Paul Dano, about the amateur investors who turned GameStop into a Wall Street phenomenon in 2021.

De Niro stars in actor Tony Goldwyn's "Ezra," about a man (Bobby Cannavale) who moves back in with his father (De Niro) after blowing up his career and marriage.

Other world premieres include Taika Waititi's sports comedy "Next Goal Wins," French filmmaker Ladj Ly's drama "Les Indesirables," Atom Egoyan's "Seven Veils" starring Amanda Seyfried and Michael Keaton's "Knox Goes Away," starring Pacino.

Also on tap is the international premiere of awards hopeful "The Holdovers" from director Alexander Payne (‘Sideways’) about a teacher (Paul Giamatti) tasked with supervising students at a boarding school who cannot go home for Christmas break.

TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said in a statement that the lineup showcased a "rich tapestry of talent, vision, and storytelling."

The Toronto film fest is a key part of the fall festival lineup, along with Venice and Telluride, at which movies hoping to build early Oscars momentum typically hold lavish premieres.

TIFF's annual People's Choice Award has become an increasingly accurate Oscars bellwether, predicting eventual best picture winners such as "Nomadland," which took home the Academy Award in 2021, and "Green Book."

The event only returned to full strength in 2022, after two years of online or hybrid events staged amid the coronavirus pandemic.

WORLD One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands: coastguard

One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands: coastguard
LATEST NEWS

  1. One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands: coastguard

    One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands: coastguard

  2. Crash of plane fighting Greek island wildfire kills both pilots

    Crash of plane fighting Greek island wildfire kills both pilots

  3. Six found guilty of murder at Brussels 2016 attack trial

    Six found guilty of murder at Brussels 2016 attack trial

  4. We maintain support for Palestinian cause in strongest manner: Erdoğan

    We maintain support for Palestinian cause in strongest manner: Erdoğan

  5. Teen becomes first Turk to cross Atlantic in single engine plane

    Teen becomes first Turk to cross Atlantic in single engine plane
Recommended
Actor Julian Sands cause of death ruled undetermined

Actor Julian Sands' cause of death ruled 'undetermined'
Library restores Palestinian history one manuscript at a time

Library restores Palestinian history one manuscript at a time
Tickets on sale for Bodrum Ballet Festival

Tickets on sale for Bodrum Ballet Festival
Deep ocean targeted for mining is rich in unknown life

Deep ocean targeted for mining is rich in unknown life
Moviegoers have spotted a blooper in ‘Oppenheimer’

Moviegoers have spotted a blooper in ‘Oppenheimer’
Greatest rocknroll showman Mick Jagger turns 80

Greatest rock'n'roll showman Mick Jagger turns 80
WORLD One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands: coastguard

One dead, several injured in ship fire off Netherlands: coastguard

Helicopters and a boat evacuated 23 crew members from a car carrier ship off the Netherlands early Wednesday, after a fire killed at least one sailor, the Dutch coastguard said.

ECONOMY Paris airports under intense pressure for Olympics

Paris airports under intense pressure for Olympics

Paris' airports face a double challenge during the Olympics next year - already under huge pressure, they will also be the first impression that many foreign visitors get of the Games.

SPORTS Russias Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

Russia's Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

Russian former world number two Vera Zvonareva has been denied entry to Poland where she was to participate in next week's Polish Open WTA tournament, the interior ministry said on July 22.