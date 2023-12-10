Tornadoes kill six in southeastern US

Tornadoes kill six in southeastern US

NEW YORK
Tornadoes kill six in southeastern US

Tornadoes tore through the U.S. state of Tennessee on Saturday, leaving at least six people dead, damaging homes and causing blackouts, authorities said.

Three people died in a suburb of Nashville, the southeastern state's capital, while photos posted by the city's Office of Emergency Management showed downed trees and collapsed homes.

"Unfortunately we can confirm there are 3 fatalities as a result of the severe weather on Nesbitt Lane," the office wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

In the city of Clarksville about 40 miles (65 kilometers) away, two adults and one child were killed by a tornado, according to a statement from the Montgomery County government.

"Additionally, 23 people have been treated at the hospital," it said.

First responders were "still in the search and rescue phase of this disaster," it added, asking residents to stay off the roads.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew from 9 p.m. Saturday (0300 GMT Sunday).

"I find it is necessary for the health, safety, and welfare of the community to place the City under a Curfew for tonight [12/9] and tomorrow night [12/10]," Pitts said in a statement.

Around 52,000 customers reported power outages in the state Saturday evening, down from an earlier 86,000, according to poweroutage.us, a tracking site.

Telecoms provider CDE Lightband said more than 14,000 of its customers in Clarksville were without power.

"We will work around the clock to get power restored to our city as quickly and safely as possible," it wrote on X.

Local media images showed rows of homes blown down by fierce winds, crumpled trees, overturned vehicles and toppled power lines.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Five men fined 5 mln Turkish Liras over illegal hunting

Five men fined 5 mln Turkish Liras over illegal hunting
LATEST NEWS

  1. Five men fined 5 mln Turkish Liras over illegal hunting

    Five men fined 5 mln Turkish Liras over illegal hunting

  2. Guyana, Venezuela presidents set to meet on border row

    Guyana, Venezuela presidents set to meet on border row

  3. Tornadoes kill six in southeastern US

    Tornadoes kill six in southeastern US

  4. Over 300 Rohingya refugees stranded on Indonesian beaches

    Over 300 Rohingya refugees stranded on Indonesian beaches

  5. Populist legacy will weigh on Poland's next government

    Populist legacy will weigh on Poland's next government
Recommended
Guyana, Venezuela presidents set to meet on border row

Guyana, Venezuela presidents set to meet on border row
Over 300 Rohingya refugees stranded on Indonesian beaches

Over 300 Rohingya refugees stranded on Indonesian beaches
Populist legacy will weigh on Polands next government

Populist legacy will weigh on Poland's next government
Heavy fighting in south Gaza as Israel presses ahead with renewed US support

Heavy fighting in south Gaza as Israel presses ahead with renewed US support
Guterres says UN Security Council paralyzed over Gaza

Guterres says UN Security Council 'paralyzed' over Gaza
Qatar says efforts to renew Israel-Hamas truce continuing

Qatar says efforts to renew Israel-Hamas truce 'continuing'
WORLD Guyana, Venezuela presidents set to meet on border row

Guyana, Venezuela presidents set to meet on border row

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his Guyanese counterpart, Irfaan Ali, will meet Thursday on their countries' growing dispute over the oil-rich region of Essequibo, amid mounting international warnings against escalating the row.
ECONOMY Renault, Oyak to invest 400 mln euros in Bursa plant

Renault, Oyak to invest 400 mln euros in Bursa plant

Carmaker Renault plans to produce new model cars at the Bursa plant with up to 400 million euros of investment together with its local partner Oyak.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.