Topkapı Palace launches expanded night tours

ISTANBUL

Topkapı Palace, operated by the National Palaces Administration, has reopened its doors for night visits as part of its summer program, offering visitors an expanded route through the historic complex.



The tours will take place every Saturday until Sept. 13 from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

One of the palace’s special seasonal attractions, the night tours return this year with a broader itinerary. The Black Eunuchs’ Quarters, the Courtyard of the Consorts and Concubines and the Mabeyn Route Tile Art Gallery have been included in the evening route for the first time.

Having welcomed its first-ever night visitors in 2024 since opening as a museum in 1924, Topkapı Palace is continuing the program this year with expanded access to its historic spaces.

Visitors will be able to explore the palace courtyards, the Imperial Harem, the Chamber of Sacred Relics, the Treasury Exhibition and the palace terraces under evening illumination.

The most significant addition to this year’s tours is the inclusion of three sections that were recently opened to the public. The new route highlights ongoing restoration and museum development efforts while allowing visitors to experience a broader narrative of palace life.

The tours will begin and end at the Imperial Gate, known as Bab-ı Hümayun. Tickets will be available at the palace ticket offices and audio guides will be provided at the entrance. The cafeteria in the First Courtyard will also remain open during visiting hours.

The Imperial Harem will remain one of the main highlights of the evening route. Visitors will be able to see the Courtyard and Quarters of the Black Eunuchs, the Privy Chamber of the Sultan, the Sultan’s Bath, the Privy Chamber of Murad III, the Mabeyn Courtyard and the Golden Road.

Among the newly added sections is the Courtyard of the Consorts and Concubines, which includes the apartments of the consorts, dormitories for concubines, a laundry, kitchen, pantry, bathhouse and coffee room. The area offers insight into the service, education and daily life of the Imperial

Harem.

The Mabeyn Route Tile Art Gallery will also be accessible as part of the tour.

In the Enderun Courtyard, visitors will be able to tour the Audience Chamber, the Chamber of Sacred Relics, the Fatih Pavilion and the Treasury Exhibition.

Some of the palace’s most famous treasures, including the Spoonmaker’s Diamond, the Topkapı Dagger and the Golden Throne, will also be on display during the night visits.

The final stop on the route will be the Fourth Courtyard, known as the Pavilion Gardens. Visitors can stroll along the Pool Terrace, view Istanbul’s historic skyline from the Iftar Pavilion and enjoy panoramic city views from the terrace of the Mecidiye Pavilion. The structures in this section will be viewed from the exterior during the evening tours.

Tour guide Umut Anıl welcomed the continuation of the program, saying the night visits offer a unique opportunity to experience one of the Ottoman Empire’s most magnificent palaces after dark.

“Not only Turkish visitors but also our foreign guests show great interest in the night tours. Families can also enjoy the experience together with their children,” he said.