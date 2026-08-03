Framework bill for ‘terror-free Türkiye’ process heads to parliament

ANKARA

A framework bill governing the next stage of Türkiye’s drive to secure the PKK’s full disarmament and dissolution is expected to be submitted to parliament on Aug. 3, as talks continue over a joint proposal.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said after consultations with political parties that he hoped the measure would be presented with broad cross-party backing.

If full agreement is reached, the proposal could carry the signatures of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), its ally the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the New Party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) and the New Path bloc.

The İYİ (Good) Party is not expected to join.

If a six-party text does not emerge, the AKP and MHP are expected to submit the bill.

The current timetable calls for the Justice Commission to consider the bill on Aug. 5, followed by a General Assembly vote by next week.

Negotiations over the details were expected to continue until shortly before the filing.

The latest draft reportedly contains roughly a dozen articles and would operate as a temporary, standalone law.

It would define the PKK as a dissolved organization and require authorized state institutions to verify that the disarmament and dissolution process has been completed before its main provisions take effect. Members would then have six months to apply.

Those who apply and are not implicated in murder, torture or other serious crimes would not face prosecution for offenses such as membership, propaganda or aiding the organization and could be placed under three years of probation.

Certain public and political rights would be restricted during that period. No further action would be taken over the covered offenses if the individual committed no new crime during the three years.

The files would be handled by specialized terrorism investigation bureaus. The Justice Ministry last month ordered the establishment of 175 such offices across all 81 provinces.

Kurtulmuş has said the legislation would not constitute a general amnesty or a pardon tailored to any individual.

A DEM Party delegation, meanwhile, met jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan on İmralı Island on Aug. 2 and was expected to issue a statement on Aug. 3.