Topkapı Palace attracts 60,000 visitors after restoration

Topkapı Palace attracts 60,000 visitors after restoration

ISTANBUL
Topkapı Palace attracts 60,000 visitors after restoration

After the closed sections of Topkapı Palace have been opened to visitors, 60,000 people have visited the palace in three days.

The opening of five sections of Topkapı Palace, which have been under restoration for nine years, was welcomed with great interest. The Department of Sacred Relics in the Enderun Courtyard of Topkapı Palace was reorganized. Fatih Pavilion, Seferli Ward and Treasury Ward were also opened after nine years.

In addition, Mecidiye Pavilion met with visitors after 165 years. At the same time, the palace has already reached a record number of visitors as a result of the works in which hundreds of artifacts in the palace treasury kept in warehouses were restored and brought to light.

Giving information about the restoration works, Director of National Palaces Dr. Yasin Yıldız stated that the number of visitors the palace had in three days usually happens around the peak season like July or August.

In the Fatih Pavilion, which consists of four sections, 1,150 pieces from the Ottoman treasury are exhibited, such as the items personally used by Fatih Sultan Mehmet, Yavuz Sultan Selim and Suleiman I, also known as Suleiman the Magnificent.

The two solid gold candlesticks sent to the Prophet Muhammad’s tomb and the most precious piece of the treasure, the Spoonmaker’s Diamond, attracted the attention of visitors the most.

The Seferli Ward, which belonged to the sultan’s wardens responsible for washing the sultan’s clothes during wars and campaigns in the Ottoman period, was transformed into the Elbise-i Hümayun Gallery based on its historical meaning.

Among the 275 artifacts in the gallery, which reveals the richness of the dynasty’s fabrics and clothes, the most popular are the talismanic shirts.

Expressing his pride in uncovering the history lying in the warehouses, Yıldız underlined the variety of artifacts exhibited in the Fatih Pavilion has tripled.

Mentioning that the problems in the structure were also corrected, Yıldız said that the buildings were reinforced with steel cables from inside and outside, and the 500 tons of concrete load added to the domes in the 1940s was removed from the area and Topkapı Palace was restored to its original structures.

Turkey, Türkiye,

ECONOMY Central Bank keeps interest rate stable at 8.5 percent

Central Bank keeps interest rate stable at 8.5 percent
LATEST NEWS

  1. Central Bank keeps interest rate stable at 8.5 percent

    Central Bank keeps interest rate stable at 8.5 percent

  2. Kılıçdaroğlu says next parliament will reverse government system

    Kılıçdaroğlu says next parliament will reverse government system

  3. Visitors flock to Teknofest 2023 in Istanbul

    Visitors flock to Teknofest 2023 in Istanbul

  4. Turks living abroad begin to cast ballots

    Turks living abroad begin to cast ballots

  5. Türkiye condemns opening of Nemesis Monument’ in Armenia

    Türkiye condemns opening of Nemesis Monument’ in Armenia
Recommended
Kılıçdaroğlu says next parliament will reverse government system

Kılıçdaroğlu says next parliament will reverse government system
Visitors flock to Teknofest 2023 in Istanbul

Visitors flock to Teknofest 2023 in Istanbul
Turks living abroad begin to cast ballots

Turks living abroad begin to cast ballots
Türkiye condemns opening of Nemesis Monument’ in Armenia

Türkiye condemns opening of Nemesis Monument’ in Armenia
Erdoğan to attend Akkuyus inauguration online

Erdoğan to attend Akkuyu's inauguration online

Life expectancy for Turkish citizens decreases to 77.7 years

Life expectancy for Turkish citizens decreases to 77.7 years
WORLD Releasing leak suspect a national security risk, feds say

Releasing leak suspect a national security risk, feds say

Federal prosecutors will urge a judge Thursday to keep behind bars a Massachusetts Air National guardsman accused of leaking highly classified military documents, arguing he may still have access to secret national defense information he could expose.

ECONOMY Central Bank keeps interest rate stable at 8.5 percent

Central Bank keeps interest rate stable at 8.5 percent

The Turkish Central Bank on April 27 held its interest rate at 8.5 percent in its Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC)  meeting.

SPORTS Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler Rıza Kayaalp became European Champion for the 12th time on April 22 in the Greco-Roman style 130 kg category at the 2023 European Wrestling Championship in Croatia.