Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Russia-Ukraine peace efforts

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held on Tuesday a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and discussed peace efforts in Ukraine, according to diplomatic sources.

The two discussed the Russia-Ukraine war, including the outcomes of Monday’s peace talks between the two sides in Istanbul.

They also exchanged views on recent developments in Syria and Gaza, the sources said.

Istanbul hosted the second round of Russia-Ukraine talks on Monday, after the first one on May 16. This time, the two sides agreed to exchange more prisoners of war – focusing on the youngest and most severely wounded – and return the bodies of 6,000 dead soldiers from each side.