Top Turkish officials hold high-level talks in Qatar

ISTANBUL

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek traveled to Qatar yesterday for high-level talks.

During their working visit to Qatar, they met with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, emir of Qatar, and discussed the relations between the two countries and the possibilities of economic cooperation in the fruitful meetings between the bilateral and delegations, Yılmaz wrote on Twitter.

“We aim to deepen our cooperation, particularly in the defense industry and energy sectors, alongside the new projects we discussed during our visit today,” Yılmaz said.

The strategic partnership between Qatar and Türkiye will continue to contribute to regional stability and economic development, he added.

“This year, as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of our diplomatic relations, we are planning to hold the ninth High Strategic Committee meeting,” Yılmaz said, adding that in the previous eight meetings of the High Strategic Committee, a total of 95 agreements were signed.

Last month, Yılmaz and Şimşek visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Şimşek announced on July 3 that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will travel to the United Arab Emirates later this month, saying that some agreements could be signed during the president’s visit.

Erdoğan’s visit to the United Arab Emirates will probably take place after a NATO summit scheduled for July 11-12, Şimşek told reporters in Ankara after a cabinet meeting.

Some investment agreements between the two countries could be signed during Erdoğan’s visit, Şimşek said, without providing further details.

Şimşek added that the visit he and Yılmaz paid to the United Arab Emirates was “productive.”

“During the discussions with President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, new opportunities for economic cooperation were evaluated,” the minister added.