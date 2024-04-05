Top security council hails anti-terrorism cooperation with Iraq

ANKARA
Türkiye's top security council has lauded recent strategic cooperation efforts with Iraq in combating terrorism, affirming the necessity of continuing joint efforts in various fields for security in the region.

The National Security Council (MGK), chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, issued a six-article declaration following a meeting lasting around 2.5 hours late on April 4.

"[During the meeting] satisfaction was expressed regarding the strengthening of the strategic cooperation established with our neighbor Iraq," read one article of the statement.

"The importance of sustaining joint and multidimensional efforts was emphasized, particularly in the areas of security, economy, energy and transport, with a long-term approach to build a prosperous region and future."

Türkiye and Iraq have intensified discussions since last December to address threats posed by PKK in northern Iraqi territories. A recent gathering involving foreign and defense ministers, alongside intelligence chiefs from both nations, led to the designation of PKK as a banned organization in Iraq.

"It was underlined that there will be no place for terrorist organizations and their supporters in the future of our region, and it was pointed out that all actors who encourage terrorist organizations should act with common sense and cut their ties with terrorism permanently and without delay," the declaration said.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan last month announced plans for a comprehensive bilateral agreement during President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's anticipated visit to Iraq in late April, marking his first visit to Baghdad in 12 years. Fidan outlined that the agreement would encompass security, economic, agricultural and water management aspects.

The MGK meeting also addressed recent attacks targeting Turkish missions and communities in Europe.

"States responsible for preventing heinous attacks and punishing those responsible are reminded once again of the fact that their tolerance of terrorist organizations will sooner or later result in the deterioration of their public order and ultimately make them themselves targets of terrorism," read another article.

PKK supporters launched an attack on the consulate general in Germany's Hannover on March 26. A group of individuals attempted to break the consulate's glass entrance. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Additionally, clashes erupted between PKK sympathizers and Turkish communities in Belgium, while a Turkish civil society association in France was also targeted.

Meanwhile, the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has neutralized a senior PKK member in Syria's Ayn al-Arab district.

The operation targeted Vahide Atalay, known by her alias, "Sorhin Çele." Atalay, who had been designated as a priority target by MİT, was reportedly actively engaged in orchestrating operational activities across both Iraq and Syria.

Sources revealed that Atalay held a senior position within the PKK's women's structure YPJ in Syria.

