Türkiye says Mideast must avoid further tensions

ANKARA
Türkiye's top security body has warned that new conflicts in the already fragile Middle East must be avoided, calling for international action to stop Israel’s regional military activities.

The National Security Council (MGK) convened on July 30 under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara. The meeting brought together senior civilian, military and intelligence officials, including the defense, foreign, interior and justice ministers.

“It has been pointed out that new tensions and conflicts should not be allowed to arise in the Middle East, which is already plagued by serious fragility,” said a statement released following the July 30 meeting.

The council criticized Israel’s military actions, particularly in Gaza and its broader regional operations, including its recent strike on Iran, for worsening instability.

"The international community was called to take action to immediately stop the Israeli government, which, in violation of international law, targets Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and then Iran, and aims to drag the region into disaster by continuing its genocide and crimes against humanity in Gaza" the statement said.

The MGK affirmed its continued support for efforts to preserve the unity and sovereignty of Syria.

"Attacks and invasions targeting the sovereignty of Syria, and that preventing attacks and invasions targeting Syria's sovereignty, as well as all kinds of divisive, destructive and separatist activities, is a priority," it said.

The statement also noted discussions on Türkiye's counterterrorism efforts at home and abroad, including operations against PKK, YPG, FETÖ and ISIL. The government’s ongoing “terror-free Türkiye” campaign was highlighted as a key issue.

"It was stated that with the removal of the shackles of terrorism that were being imposed on our country, the brotherhood of our nation would be further strengthened and we would move toward our national goals with faster and more stable steps," the statement read.

The council reviewed recent progress in the fight against FETÖ. “The unwavering determination to completely destroy the treasonous network and eliminate its last remnants was emphasized,” it said.

The body also voiced concern over the ongoing war in Ukraine and reiterated Türkiye's willingness to contribute to efforts aimed at reaching a lasting peace.

 

Russian attack on Kiev kills at least 13 people, injures more than 130
