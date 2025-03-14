Top EU court rejects PKK appeal

LUXEMBOURG

The Court of Justice of the European Union has rejected the appeal filed by the PKK terrorist organization that demands the judges to review their previous rulings that imposed restrictive measures on the group.

The EU's highest court did not accept the PKK's appeal submitted on Jan. 27, 2023, regarding decisions made between 2015-2017 and in the years 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Thus, the court upheld the prior rulings regarding the terrorist organization.

With Türkiye and Washington designating PKK as a terrorist organization, the EU also included it on its list of terror groups in 2002.

As part of this designation, the EU has imposed sanctions on PKK, including the freezing of its financial assets and the prohibition of providing it with financial resources.

The organization had sought to have itself removed from the terrorist list, along with the lifting of sanctions such as the freezing of its financial assets, by filing an application with the EU General Court on Nov. 30, 2022, but it was unsuccessful.