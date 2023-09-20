Top education body urges private universities on additional fee

Top education body urges private universities on additional fee

ANKARA
Top education body urges private universities on additional fee

Türkiye’s top higher education body has urged private universities in response to reports that they are charging an annual fee from students who extend their studies or fail courses rather than charging on a per-course basis.

"It has been previously decided by the Higher Education General Assembly that no additional fee shall be charged for lower-level courses that a student failed and needs to retake," said a statement by the country’s Higher Education Board (YÖK).

On the other hand, the statement said that a large number of students filed a complaint about that some private universities are requesting an annual fee from students who extend their studies, instead of charging for the courses they fail to complete within the regular duration of their education. The statement also informed that the implementation of the relevant decision by universities will be audited.

The board previously warned private universities regarding their exorbitant tuition fees. Private universities are charging outrageous tuition fees to students, despite the fact that some faculty members are paid less than their counterparts at public universities.

After private universities in Türkiye started to announce the tuition fees for the 2023-24 academic year, Koç University especially drew attention on social media with its exorbitant figure. The university's tuition fee for students placed this year was determined as 520,000 Turkish Liras for all programs except medicine, while the tuition for the medicine faculty was recorded as a whopping 716,000 liras.

ECONOMY Türkiye may lure Tesla investment in coming years: Experts

Türkiye may lure Tesla investment in coming years: Experts
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kylie Minogue: Having young fans is 'alarming and exciting'

    Kylie Minogue: Having young fans is 'alarming and exciting'

  2. Türkiye may lure Tesla investment in coming years: Experts

    Türkiye may lure Tesla investment in coming years: Experts

  3. Organized retailers’ sales pick up in August

    Organized retailers’ sales pick up in August

  4. Team defuses grenades found in Lake Eğirdir

    Team defuses grenades found in Lake Eğirdir

  5. Over 64 mln liras in fines imposed for deceptive ads

    Over 64 mln liras in fines imposed for deceptive ads
Recommended
Cultural Road Festivals to spread to more cities

Cultural Road Festivals to spread to more cities
Sterilization gap fuels stray animal issue: Ministry

Sterilization gap fuels stray animal issue: Ministry
Several cities mark European Mobility Week

Several cities mark European Mobility Week
Team defuses grenades found in Lake Eğirdir

Team defuses grenades found in Lake Eğirdir
Over 64 mln liras in fines imposed for deceptive ads

Over 64 mln liras in fines imposed for deceptive ads
UN-HABITAT to open office in Istanbul to boost urban resilience

UN-HABITAT to open office in Istanbul to boost urban resilience
WORLD Azerbaijan launches anti-terror operations in Karabakh

Azerbaijan launches anti-terror operations in Karabakh

Azerbaijan said its launching anti-terror operations in Karabakh on Sept. 19 after four Azerbaijani police officers and two civilians were killed in mine blasts, with authorities blaming Armenian separatists as tensions escalate between the arch foes.
ECONOMY Türkiye may lure Tesla investment in coming years: Experts

Türkiye may lure Tesla investment in coming years: Experts

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Elon Musk, the head of electric carmaker Tesla, to establish a factory in Türkiye, which has a large and competitive auto industry, during a meeting in New York.
SPORTS Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat

Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat

Türkiye's national football team has parted ways with coach Stefan Kuntz in the wake of a disappointing 4-2 friendly loss to Japan during the international break, local media has reported.