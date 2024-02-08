Top court’s rulings binding for everyone: Top judge

ANKARA
Constitutional Court President Zühtü Arslan underlined that the rulings by the top court are binding for everyone, including the executive, legislative, and judiciary bodies, after some of its verdicts have not been implemented by the lower and appeal courts.

“Of course, you may not like all the rulings by the Constitutional Court and the articles of the constitution. But, as a rule of law, complying with these verdicts, although we don’t approve them, is a constitutional obligation,” Arslan said at a ceremony held at the Constitutional Court for a new member of the high court on Feb. 8.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş attended the ceremony.

“The verdicts of the Constitutional Court are final and binding for the executive, legislative, and judicial bodies, natural and legal persons, and all the institutions,” he said.

Arslan referred to the Court of Cassation’s denial of implementing a verdict by the top court, which said the rights of Can Atalay were breached as he was not released from prison following his election to the Turkish Parliament in May 2023 polls from the ranks of the Workers’ Party of Türkiye (TİP).

The top court’s verdict suggested that Atalay should be released from prison to start his duties as a lawmaker. The appeal court, however, accused the high court of acting as a “super appeal court” for not implementing the verdict.

While the row between the two supreme courts was continuing, the parliament stripped imprisoned Atalay of his parliamentary status, defying the top court’s rulings.

﻿