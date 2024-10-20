Top court to consult Court of Appeals in key cases

Top court to consult Court of Appeals in key cases

ANKARA
Top court to consult Court of Appeals in key cases

Constitutional Court head Kadir Özkaya said on Oct. 19 that the top court will now hold meetings with the Court of Appeals on cases that may significantly impact legal precedents.

 

The rate of the Constitutional Court's violation decisions in individual applications is around 3 percent, Özkaya told journalists during a press gathering in Ankara on Oct. 19.

 

"Contrary to what is claimed, it does not act as an appellate court," he said.

 

The announcement comes in the context of the case of Can Atalay, a lawyer sentenced to 18 years in prison for his involvement in the Gezi Park protests in 2013.

 

He was elected to the parliament in last May's election from the ranks of the Workers' Party of Türkiye (TİP) while in prison.

 

The top court had ruled for Atalay's release twice, saying his freedoms and rights to hold office were being violated. Despite the rulings, the Court of Appeals decided to unseat him, with the move taking place on Jan. 30.

 

Özkaya said the new approach is designed to prevent similar issues in the future.

 

"If the Constitutional Court will cause a change in the Court of Appeals' precedent in a decision it will now meet with the Court of Appeals on that file," he explained. "The Court of Appeals' opinion on the preliminary file will be taken."

 

When questioned about the status of the third application regarding the decision in Atalay's case and the individual applications concerning the Gezi protests, Özkaya said, "I cannot give a timetable, but it will not take too long."

Constitution Court,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Big Bang Startup Challenge to be held in December

Big Bang Startup Challenge to be held in December
LATEST NEWS

  1. Big Bang Startup Challenge to be held in December

    Big Bang Startup Challenge to be held in December

  2. CHP's Özel visits Demirtaş in Edirne prison

    CHP's Özel visits Demirtaş in Edirne prison

  3. Trailblazing women’s cooperatives unite at first lady’s program in Ankara

    Trailblazing women’s cooperatives unite at first lady’s program in Ankara

  4. Renewables’ share in installed capacity reaches 59 pct, says energy minister

    Renewables’ share in installed capacity reaches 59 pct, says energy minister

  5. E-commerce sector expects huge boost in sales next month

    E-commerce sector expects huge boost in sales next month
Recommended
CHPs Özel visits Demirtaş in Edirne prison

CHP's Özel visits Demirtaş in Edirne prison
Trailblazing women’s cooperatives unite at first lady’s program in Ankara

Trailblazing women’s cooperatives unite at first lady’s program in Ankara
Renewables’ share in installed capacity reaches 59 pct, says energy minister

Renewables’ share in installed capacity reaches 59 pct, says energy minister
Türkiye confirms death of FETÖ leader Gülen

Türkiye confirms death of FETÖ leader Gülen
Türkiye, Ukraine vow stronger ties amid regional war

Türkiye, Ukraine vow stronger ties amid regional war
Academic Kaboğlu becomes new head of Istanbul Bar Association

Academic Kaboğlu becomes new head of Istanbul Bar Association
Indictment nears in Narin murder case: Minister

Indictment nears in Narin murder case: Minister
WORLD Blinken back to Middle East to push for Gaza truce

Blinken back to Middle East to push for Gaza truce

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads back to the Middle East on Monday on a new push for an elusive Gaza ceasefire two weeks before U.S. elections, seeing a new opportunity from Israel's killing of Hamas' leader Yahya Sinwar.
ECONOMY Big Bang Startup Challenge to be held in December

Big Bang Startup Challenge to be held in December

Big Bang Startup Challenge, Türkiye’s largest entrepreneurship event, will be held in Istanbul on Dec. 18-19 under the theme of "Lead the Future.”

SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿