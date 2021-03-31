Top court sends back indictment on HDP on procedural grounds

ANKARA

Turkey's top court sent back an indictment calling for the closure of the oppositional Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) to the prosecutor on procedural grounds, state-run Anadolu Agency said on March 31.

The Constitutional Court ruled that the indictment had procedural omissions and returned it to the Court of Cassation, it said.

A top prosecutor had filed the lawsuit earlier this month demanding a ban on the HDP for alleged ties to the PKK terror organization, as well as a five-year political ban on more than 600 members of the party.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court on March 31 rejected a bid to restore the parliamentary seat of an HDP politician, saying the applicant had no standing to appeal.

In a unanimous summary judgement, the Constitutional Court turned back the effort to restore the parliamentary seat of Ömer Faruk Gergerlioülu, whose seat was revoked on March 17 due to his conviction on terrorism-related charges.

An HDP lawmaker had filed the appeal, but he had no standing to do so, the court said.

On Feb. 19, Turkey's Supreme Court of Appeals, also called the Court of Cassation, upheld Gergerlioğlu’s sentence to two-and-a-half years in prison for spreading propaganda for the terrorist group PKK.

Also on March 17, Turkey's top prosecutor filed an indictment seeking dissolution of the HDP, calling it an undemocratic party that colludes with the terrorist group PKK and seeks to destroy the unity of the state.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.



