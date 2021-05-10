Top court receives over 300,000 applications over rights violation

The Constitutional Court has received a total of 308,672 applications from individuals who claimed rights violations since September 2012.

The top court started to receive individual applications from Sept. 23, 2012, onwards. In the same year, 1,342 people applied to the court, and the figure increased to some 9,900 in the following year. The applications climbed to more than 20,000 in 2014 and further up to 20,400 in 2015.

In 2016, the Constitutional Court received a record number of 80,756 applications while the corresponding figure was 40,400.

The top court has concluded 265,300 applications from September 2012 to March 31, 2021.

In some 237,000 applications, the court ruled that the applications were inadmissible while it said applicants’ rights were violated at least once in 14,204 cases.

The court has decided administrative rejection for 12,318 of the applications.

Violation of the right to a fair trial took the first place in violation decisions at 62.9 percent, while the violation of property rights took second place at 19.3 percent.

The violation of the right to freedom of expression took third place at 4.2 percent.

Other grounds for violation were listed as the right to protect private and family life, prohibition of ill-treatment and the right to an effective remedy.

