Top chefs in Thailand unite to help Türkiye

Top chefs in Thailand unite to help Türkiye

ISTANBUL
Top chefs in Thailand unite to help Türkiye

In the wake of the devastating earthquake that has ravaged cities across Türkiye and Syria, there is a helping hand from top chefs from Bangkok uniting for solidarity to support chefs in Türkiye cooking in relief kitchens.

These chefs are calling for the Thailand community to join them for a one-of-a-kind Fundraising Gala that will take place on March 5 at the iconic Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park to show their support for all those that have been affected by this tragedy.

Their invite is heartfelt and sincere: “We are heartbroken beyond words to witness the scenes unfold, and we believe this time, thoughts and prayers are just not enough. Though we, in Thailand, are far, we still have the chance to help those who are in desperate need, which makes this cause extremely important.”

The one-night gala will see some of Bangkok’s top restaurants converge with top-tier wine suppliers, cocktail makers and beverage experts for a night of fine dining, live music and a diverse silent auction option. Dinner will be a collaborative effort served by top Bangkok venues such as Potong, Nusara, Keller, Akira Back, Embassy Room, Eat Me, 80/20, Gaa, Baan Tapa Appia & Peppina, Bo.lan, Vilas, Ojo, Signature, Mia, Wana Yook and IGNIV.

The silent auction will include dinner vouchers from impossible-to-book restaurants, including Samrub For Thai, Gaggan, Haawm and Suhring, in addition to local art, hotel stays across Asia, Topgolf vouchers and much more.

For the ones who cannot join in person, there is also the option of donating online. Proceeds from the gala will go directly to World Central Kitchen organization by chef José Anrdés, which has opened relief kitchens all across the earthquake zone in collaboration with Turkish chefs and restaurants.

aid,

TÜRKIYE Nation Alliance to announce presidential candidate on March 6

Nation Alliance to announce presidential candidate on March 6
LATEST NEWS

  1. Nation Alliance to announce presidential candidate on March 6

    Nation Alliance to announce presidential candidate on March 6

  2. Greeks set to gather to mourn rail crash dead

    Greeks set to gather to mourn rail crash dead

  3. China increases military spending in face of 'escalating' threats

    China increases military spending in face of 'escalating' threats

  4. Russian minister inspects troops, US puts up new Ukraine aid

    Russian minister inspects troops, US puts up new Ukraine aid

  5. Only 5 pct of collapsed buildings in line with regulation: Experts

    Only 5 pct of collapsed buildings in line with regulation: Experts
Recommended
Local plays songs on quake-hit street

Local plays songs on quake-hit street
Egypt unveils Great Pyramid chamber

Egypt unveils Great Pyramid chamber

Denmark’s Little Mermaid vandalized

Denmark’s Little Mermaid vandalized
Wayne Shorter, jazz saxophone pioneer, dies at 89

Wayne Shorter, jazz saxophone pioneer, dies at 89
Tiny Welsh island wins world stargazing fame

Tiny Welsh island wins world stargazing fame
Prince Harry loses home on royal estate

Prince Harry loses home on royal estate
WORLD Greeks set to gather to mourn rail crash dead

Greeks set to gather to mourn rail crash dead

Students and rail workers were preparing to rally in Athens on Sunday in the latest expression of grief and anger at Greece's worst rail disaster, which killed at least 57 people.

ECONOMY Türkiye, UAE sign free trade deal as ties improve

Türkiye, UAE sign free trade deal as ties improve

The oil-rich United Arab Emirates and Türkiye signed a free trade agreement on March 3, the Gulf country's president said, the latest step in improving ties long strained by regional disputes.
SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Two clubs will be missing when the Turkish Süper Lig resumes this weekend after an earthquake break of almost a month.