Top chefs in Thailand unite to help Türkiye

ISTANBUL

In the wake of the devastating earthquake that has ravaged cities across Türkiye and Syria, there is a helping hand from top chefs from Bangkok uniting for solidarity to support chefs in Türkiye cooking in relief kitchens.

These chefs are calling for the Thailand community to join them for a one-of-a-kind Fundraising Gala that will take place on March 5 at the iconic Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park to show their support for all those that have been affected by this tragedy.

Their invite is heartfelt and sincere: “We are heartbroken beyond words to witness the scenes unfold, and we believe this time, thoughts and prayers are just not enough. Though we, in Thailand, are far, we still have the chance to help those who are in desperate need, which makes this cause extremely important.”

The one-night gala will see some of Bangkok’s top restaurants converge with top-tier wine suppliers, cocktail makers and beverage experts for a night of fine dining, live music and a diverse silent auction option. Dinner will be a collaborative effort served by top Bangkok venues such as Potong, Nusara, Keller, Akira Back, Embassy Room, Eat Me, 80/20, Gaa, Baan Tapa Appia & Peppina, Bo.lan, Vilas, Ojo, Signature, Mia, Wana Yook and IGNIV.

The silent auction will include dinner vouchers from impossible-to-book restaurants, including Samrub For Thai, Gaggan, Haawm and Suhring, in addition to local art, hotel stays across Asia, Topgolf vouchers and much more.

For the ones who cannot join in person, there is also the option of donating online. Proceeds from the gala will go directly to World Central Kitchen organization by chef José Anrdés, which has opened relief kitchens all across the earthquake zone in collaboration with Turkish chefs and restaurants.