Tokyo’s Shinjuku to ban more than half of vacation rentals

TOKYO

A man is illuminated as he looks up at a large neon sign in the Shinjuku district in Tokyo on March 30, 2026. (AFP photo)

Tokyo tourist hotspot Shinjuku will impose a ban on more than half of its holiday rentals including homes on Airbnb, an official said on Sept. 7, after a surge in complaints about visitors.



Known for its buzzing commercial and entertainment district, the ward hosts nearly 10 percent of Japan’s 42,000 short-term rentals.



But it also has a large residential population, who have become increasingly exasperated with tourists who fail to properly dispose of rubbish, smoke where they’re not supposed to, and make too much noise.



A Shinjuku official supervising holiday rentals told AFP that the district was “planning to revise the current ordinance... to ban private lodging” in residential zones and areas near schools.



“As the number of private lodging businesses has risen, complaints and troubles around them have increased,” the official said on customary condition of anonymity.



More than 50 percent of short-term rentals in Shinjuku face a ban under the new rules, he said, adding that the plan would formally be announced by the Shinjuku mayor on Sept. 8.



The move comes as other cities around the world attempt to crack down on private lodgings available on Airbnb and other platforms, including New York City and Barcelona.



Like elsewhere, overtourism has emerged as a major issue in Japan.



Residents of Kyoto and other hotspots have expressed annoyance at selfie-taking crowds as well as traffic congestion and soaring land prices.



In Shinjuku, the number of complaints over vacation rentals increased by around 40 percent in the fiscal year to March, the official said.