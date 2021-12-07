TOKİ to put 307 plots under hammer

ANKARA
The Housing Development Administration of Turkey (TOKİ) will put up 307 building plots in 29 provinces for auction on Dec. 22-23, according to a statement released on Dec. 6.

Auctions will take place in Ankara and Istanbul, and participation will be available online through the website “www.emlakmuzayede.com.tr” and detailed information could be found on the administration’s website, it said.

The total area of the residential, commercial, industrial, touristic and educational building plots to be auctioned is around 2.45 million square meters, said TOKİ.

The total estimated price for those plots is 2.88 billion Turkish Liras (nearly $209 million), it added.

Auctions for plots in Istanbul, the northwestern provinces of Kocaeli and Tekirdağ, the southeastern province of Diyarbakır and the Aegean provinces of İzmir and Muğla will take place on Dec. 22.

Other auctions for plots in other provinces including Ankara, the Mediterranean province of Antalya, the Black Sea provinces of Trabzon, Artvin, Samsun and Giresun, and the Central Anatolian provinces of Kayseri, Konya and Kırşehir will take place the next day.

