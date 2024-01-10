Togg unveils new model in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS

Türkiye's first domestically produced electric vehicle Togg has unveiled its new sedan model T10F at CES 2024, a major consumer electronics and IT fair being held in Las Vegas.

“We gave the first clue about the design in our preview on Dec. 27, 2019. Today, we have updated the design of our second smart device, which we named T10F, and presented it to our users as a fastback that reflects today's design dynamics and meets the expectations from sedan models,” Togg CEO Gürcan Karakaş said as he unveiled the new vehicle.

“We will introduce the T10F, a fastback that reflects the spirit of the times, to our users starting in Türkiye in 2025. At CES, in addition to our second smart device, we are also presenting our digital experience platform and clean energy solutions that are ready to expand to global markets,” he added.

The T10F, which will be available first in Türkiye and then in Europe in 2025, will be launched with three different technical features and two different equipment options: RWD (standard range rear-wheel drive), RWD (long range rear-wheel drive) and twin-motor.

Producing 160 kW / 218 hp and 350 Nm of torque, the T10F RWD (rear-wheel drive) will have ranges of up to 350+ and 600 kilometers with two different battery options. The AWD (all-wheel drive) version of the T10F, with two motors and a 0-100 km/h time of 4.6 seconds and 700 Nm of torque, is expected to have a range of up to 530 km. While the standard model has a battery capacity of 52.4 kWh, this will increase to 88.5 kWh in the long-range model.

The T10F will also feature Device-to-Appliance Power Transfer (V2L) technology, allowing it to be used as an external power source. With this technology, Togg users will be able to literally use their smart devices as a third living space.