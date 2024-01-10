Togg unveils new model in Las Vegas

Togg unveils new model in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS
Togg unveils new model in Las Vegas

Türkiye's first domestically produced electric vehicle Togg has unveiled its new sedan model T10F at CES 2024, a major consumer electronics and IT fair being held in Las Vegas.

“We gave the first clue about the design in our preview on Dec. 27, 2019. Today, we have updated the design of our second smart device, which we named T10F, and presented it to our users as a fastback that reflects today's design dynamics and meets the expectations from sedan models,” Togg CEO Gürcan Karakaş said as he unveiled the new vehicle.

“We will introduce the T10F, a fastback that reflects the spirit of the times, to our users starting in Türkiye in 2025. At CES, in addition to our second smart device, we are also presenting our digital experience platform and clean energy solutions that are ready to expand to global markets,” he added.

The T10F, which will be available first in Türkiye and then in Europe in 2025, will be launched with three different technical features and two different equipment options: RWD (standard range rear-wheel drive), RWD (long range rear-wheel drive) and twin-motor.

Producing 160 kW / 218 hp and 350 Nm of torque, the T10F RWD (rear-wheel drive) will have ranges of up to 350+ and 600 kilometers with two different battery options. The AWD (all-wheel drive) version of the T10F, with two motors and a 0-100 km/h time of 4.6 seconds and 700 Nm of torque, is expected to have a range of up to 530 km. While the standard model has a battery capacity of 52.4 kWh, this will increase to 88.5 kWh in the long-range model.

The T10F will also feature Device-to-Appliance Power Transfer (V2L) technology, allowing it to be used as an external power source. With this technology, Togg users will be able to literally use their smart devices as a third living space.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky lands in Lithuania on tour of Baltic allies

Zelensky lands in Lithuania on tour of Baltic allies
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky lands in Lithuania on tour of Baltic allies

    Zelensky lands in Lithuania on tour of Baltic allies

  2. İYİ Party decides mayoral contenders in five more cities

    İYİ Party decides mayoral contenders in five more cities

  3. Togg unveils new model in Las Vegas

    Togg unveils new model in Las Vegas

  4. Kyrgyz-Tajik border deal set to be signed in March, says Fidan

    Kyrgyz-Tajik border deal set to be signed in March, says Fidan

  5. Man arrested over knife attack at Istanbul mosque

    Man arrested over knife attack at Istanbul mosque
Recommended
Boeing CEO: Alaska Airlines incident our mistake, vows transparency

Boeing CEO: Alaska Airlines incident 'our mistake,' vows transparency
US Fed official changes tune to back prolonged pause

US Fed official changes tune to back prolonged pause
Cuba to hike fuel prices over 500 percent

Cuba to hike fuel prices over 500 percent
Bhutan votes as economic strife hits national happiness

Bhutan votes as economic strife hits 'national happiness'
United, Alaska Airlines report loose hardware on 737 MAX planes

United, Alaska Airlines report loose hardware on 737 MAX planes
France drops renewables targets in new energy bill

France drops renewables targets in new energy bill
WORLD Zelensky lands in Lithuania on tour of Baltic allies

Zelensky lands in Lithuania on tour of Baltic allies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived on Wednesday morning in the Lithuanian capital for an unannounced visit to the Baltic states, staunch allies of the war-torn country.
ECONOMY Togg unveils new model in Las Vegas

Togg unveils new model in Las Vegas

Türkiye's first domestically produced electric vehicle Togg has unveiled its new sedan model T10F at CES 2024, a major consumer electronics and IT fair being held in Las Vegas.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".