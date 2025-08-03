Togg T10X set to enter German market by end-2025: Report

ISTANBUL
Togg’s fully electric SUV, the T10X, which is Türkiye’s first domestically produced electric vehicle, is expected to go on sale in Germany by the end of 2025, according to a report by German daily Bild.

The T10X will make its debut this year at the Munich IAA Mobility Fair before hitting German roads.

The report noted that Togg holds a leading position in the electric car market in Türkiye, with 17,101 T10X units sold in the first half of 2025, representing a market share of approximately 20 percent.

The report also said that sales are expected to surpass 30,000 in 2024, exceeding the combined sales of Tesla and BYD.

The report recalled that there are around three million Turkish people living in Germany.

Togg, which was established in 2018, introduced its first electric vehicle prototype in December 2019, the T10X.

The company started mass-producing the T10X model in 2022 and began deliveries to customers the following year.

The company also introduced its fastback T10F model last year, and it is about to receive pre-orders for this model soon.

Togg has not yet officially confirmed the timeline or details of its sales launch in Germany.

 

