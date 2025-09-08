Togg showcases new fastback model at IAA Mobility 2025

MUNICH

One of Europe’s largest automotive events, IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, is turning the spotlight on Türkiye with the global debut of vehicles produced in the country.

Leading the charge is Togg, Türkiye’s first domestic electric car brand, which will showcase its new fastback model, the T10F, alongside the already established SUV, the T10X.

Togg’s participation marks a milestone: not only is this the brand’s first appearance at an international auto show, but it also signals the beginning of its European expansion.

The company announced that its first export destination will be Germany, home to 1.5 million Turkish citizens. Togg began deliveries in Türkiye with the T10X in 2023 and now, nearly two and a half years later, is ready to enter the European market.

Joining Togg in the “Made in Türkiye” showcase are two other major players. Renault will unveil the sixth and most ambitious generation of its Clio, produced in Bursa. The new model was previewed in Paris last week and will be publicly displayed for the first time in Munich.

Meanwhile, Hyundai is set to reveal a near-production concept of its first fully electric vehicle to be manufactured in İzmit starting in 2026.

The South Korean automaker has been producing vehicles in Türkiye since 1997 and is now preparing to enter the EV era from its Kocaeli-based plant.

With Togg’s bold entrance and the unveiling of new models from Renault and Hyundai, IAA Mobility 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark event for Türkiye’s automotive industry.