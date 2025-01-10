Tobacco firm to pay compensation to family of late COPD patient

Tobacco firm to pay compensation to family of late COPD patient

ANKARA
Tobacco firm to pay compensation to family of late COPD patient

In a precedent case, a Turkish court has decided that an international tobacco company will pay 500,000 Turkish Liras (around $14,141) in compensation to the family of a person who passed away due to COPD, a type of progressive lung disease primarily caused by smoking.

Lawyer Sinem Yılmazel filed the lawsuit for mental anguish following her father Adnan Yılmazel’s death in 2017 after years of struggling with COPD.

Pointing out that smoking was a contributing role in the development of COPD, Yılmazel asserted that even though the legal system permitted the selling of cigarettes, they included addictive substances. Her father, therefore, had been hooked on smoking for over 50 years and was unable to stop, subsequently succumbing to a lung illness and losing his life.

Yılmazel asserted that the warning on cigarette packaging only lists the risks in a single cigarette and does not cover the full package, indicating that tobacco producers do not take the appropriate care in presenting this information. She added that her father began smoking when he was around 12 or 13, underlining that during that time, there were also no restrictions on selling cigarettes to anyone under the age of 18 and the act of smoking was predominantly promoted.

These formed the motivation for Yılmazel to commence proceedings, accusing the relevant tobacco corporation for intentionally putting a dangerous product on the market and concealing or minimizing the hazardous effects from customers.

Yılmazel therefore endeavored to prove that smoking was indeed the cause of her father’s death throughout the trial, despite the lawyer for the defendant company’s requesting the dismissal of the case, arguing that the defendant complied with the laws and the individuals are responsible for the outcomes of excessive smoking.

Though with bittersweet feelings, Yılmazel at long last won the case, alleging forensic medical reports, hospital reports and other scientific reports. “I prevailed in the lawsuit yet I'm still extremely sorry. It’s true that this is a precedence case, however, I would have rather my father had survived,” she said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Peking duck: A dish driven by passion and love

Peking duck: A dish driven by passion and love
LATEST NEWS

  1. Peking duck: A dish driven by passion and love

    Peking duck: A dish driven by passion and love

  2. Art Deco regains popularity a century after its prime

    Art Deco regains popularity a century after its prime

  3. Experts raise concerns over new regulation on aesthetic treatments

    Experts raise concerns over new regulation on aesthetic treatments

  4. 108 years in prison sought for Nazi-inspired knife attacker

    108 years in prison sought for Nazi-inspired knife attacker

  5. Shipwreck found in Black Sea holds potential to unveil history

    Shipwreck found in Black Sea holds potential to unveil history
Recommended
Experts raise concerns over new regulation on aesthetic treatments

Experts raise concerns over new regulation on aesthetic treatments
108 years in prison sought for Nazi-inspired knife attacker

108 years in prison sought for Nazi-inspired knife attacker
Shipwreck found in Black Sea holds potential to unveil history

Shipwreck found in Black Sea holds potential to unveil history
Ormanya’s red deer enhance biodiversity of region

Ormanya’s red deer enhance biodiversity of region
Istanbul brings QR codes to its cultural sites

Istanbul brings QR codes to its cultural sites

Erdoğan: Türkiyes achievements being recognized globally

Erdoğan: Türkiye's achievements being recognized globally
DEM Party co-mayors detained in Mersin

DEM Party co-mayors detained in Mersin
WORLD Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

Baykar may forge alliance with defense giant Leonardo: Italian minister

Turkish unmanned combat aerial vehicle manufacturer Baykar may forge an alliance with Italian defense giant Leonardo following its acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace, an Italian minister has said.
ECONOMY 34 companies go public last year, raising 60 bln Turkish Liras

34 companies go public last year, raising 60 bln Turkish Liras

Some 34 initial public offerings (IPO) were launched in Türkiye last year, according to a new report by the U.K.-based professional services firm EY.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿