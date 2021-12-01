‘Tired Storks House’ hosts storks unable to migrate

KOCAELİ

The “Tired Storks House” in the northwestern province of Kocaeli has become a safe haven for storks who are unable to migrate due to several reasons, being fed regularly by officials and visitors who come there to have a look at these long-necked beauties.

The stork shelter, built inside the natural park of Ormanya in the Kartepe district, hosts around 50 storks each year. Officials rehabilitate the storks who are unable to fly in the center located on a 900-meter-square land.

“Some of the storks come to the compound as they are exhausted while migrating. Some have different traumas like falling from nests at early ages,” said Muhammed Nalkıran, a veterinarian of the compound.

“They spend the day in roosts, water and sand pools,” he added.

People visiting Ormanya, especially children, are fond of the animals. They take photos and selfies with the storks walking from one side to another.

“Some of the storks are ready to fly as they have succeeded the wing exercises. They are waiting for the migration period to fly away. But there are some storks that will never be able to fly forever,” Nalkıran said.

The “Tired Storks House” was built inspired by Turkey’s first animal hospital and the world’s first stork hospital Gurabahane-i Laklakan, which means “Storks’ Dosshouse.”

Built in the 1800s in the northwestern province of Bursa, the hospital takes care of migratory birds, especially storks, and still plays a significant role in treating stray animals.