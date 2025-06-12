TİM, Trendyol sign strategic cooperation agreement

ISTANBUL
The Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TİM) and Trendyol have signed a strategic cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening Türkiye’s cross-border e-commerce ecosystem.

Under the partnership, Trendyol will serve as TİM’s e-export partner, working to raise awareness about e-export opportunities, host training sessions, and provide collaborative projects across the country.

“This partnership will open the door to a brand new era in e-exports,” said TİM President Mustafa Gültepe.

Gültepe said that while Türkiye’s e-export volume rose 27 percent last year to $6.4 billion, it still accounted for only 2.6 percent of total exports.

“That means we are still far behind our potential,” he said. “E-exports are no longer just for large companies — they now include individual entrepreneurs, producers and designers. Today, over 600,000 businesses in Türkiye are engaged in e-commerce.”

Gultepe said the partnership would organize e-export meetings in all seven regions of Türkiye, encouraging participation from women entrepreneurs, young producers and small businesses.

Gültepe set export targets of $280 billion this year and $375 billion by 2028, emphasizing that fully leveraging e-export potential is essential to reach those goals.

Trendyol Group President Çaglayan Çetin said that Trendyol had already helped more than 120,000 business partners enter export markets and that the collaboration would further boost Türkiye’s e-export ecosystem.

“With this partnership, we aim to enhance awareness of e-exports in Türkiye and strengthen the global representation of products marked ‘Made in Türkiye’,” Çetin said.

“This is the first time we are establishing such a comprehensive mechanism that aligns all elements of e-exports with shared goals,” he said.

