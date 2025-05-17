TikTok launches dedicated content hub for Turkish TV series

ISTANBUL
Social media platform TikTok has introduced a special content hub focused exclusively on Turkish TV series, running from May 15 to June 15.

This initiative is part of TikTok Türkiye’s long-term strategy to boost the global reach of Turkish dramas and connect viewers from diverse regions through shared cultural experiences.

The platform’s new Turkish series hub features iconic scenes, memorable quotes and creative fan videos, offering audiences an engaging way to explore these popular shows.

The timing coincides with the final episodes of many series, providing fans with a unique opportunity to celebrate their favorite dramas.

According to a 2023 report by The Economist, Türkiye has become the world’s third-largest exporter of TV series after the United States and the United Kingdom, with industry export revenues surpassing $500 million in 2024.

Beyond entertainment, Turkish dramas promote Turkish culture internationally, contributing to sectors such as tourism and elevating Turkish brands in markets worldwide.

Since the second quarter of 2024, TikTok Türkiye has significantly increased investments in Turkish productions. The platform has established strategic partnerships with leading Turkish production companies and TV channels, launching official accounts for series in multiple languages to broaden their international audience.

The dedicated page for Turkish series is easily accessible by searching "Turkish series" on TikTok, inviting millions of users to an immersive discovery experience.

Notably, over 1.6 million pieces of organic content tagged with "turkishseries" have been created without official campaigns, demonstrating strong user engagement. In the Middle East and North Africa region, Turkish series rank among the most searched entertainment keywords.

