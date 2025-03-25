Ties with US can gain momentum under Trump rule: Erdoğan

Ties with US can gain momentum under Trump rule: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Ties with US can gain momentum under Trump rule: Erdoğan

The Turkish-American bilateral ties have the potential to gain significant momentum under the Trump administration, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, citing a joint target of increasing the trade volume to $100 billion.

“The Turkish-American relations can gain significant momentum during Mr. Trump’s second term. I believe that we should and will achieve this for the sake of our region despite all the challenges, despite especially lobbies seeking to poison the two countries’ cooperation,” Erdoğan said following a routine cabinet meeting on late March 24.

Erdoğan informed about the content of his phone conversation with United States President Donald Trump, which took place on March 16. It was their first exchange since Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

“We have discussed many important issues, including the lifting of all the obstacles before our $100 billion trade goal, during our pretty sincere phone call. We discussed in detail current critical developments in our region, Syria in particular,” he stated.

Erdoğan’s comments came as Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to engage in direct talks with his American counterpart, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in Washington. The two top diplomats will review all the aspects of bilateral ties as well as regional issues, the diplomatic sources said. The visit will also pave the way for the preparations of President Erdoğan’s visit to Washington in the coming period.

 Europe security not possible without Türkiye

Erdoğan also spoke about recent efforts to restructure Europe’s security architecture, underlining that “the heated debates that took place in recent weeks have shown that Europe’s security is not possible without Türkiye.”

“Europe’s need for our country has been indeed acknowledged not only in terms of security but also of many terms, from economy to diplomacy, trade to social life. As our European friends develop their policies on a rational ground, they realize the importance of their relations with Türkiye,” he stated.

“We see these developments as promising in terms of the future of the Türkiye-European Union relations.”

Erdoğan emphasized that changes in the world's geopolitical landscape clearly indicate a need for increased dialogue and corporate cooperation, saying, “Türkiye stands ready to improve its relations with European countries and the Union on the bases of common interests and mutual respect.”

On the ongoing Russian occupation of Ukraine, Erdoğan reiterated that Türkiye has always been in favor of peace between the two countries.

“We have stressed on every platform that peace will have no losers, and we still think so. We want this war, which has entered its fourth year, to end with just peace without further bloodshed and destruction,” he underlined.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan criticizes boycott calls, announces 9-day holiday for Eid

Erdoğan criticizes boycott calls, announces 9-day holiday for Eid
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan criticizes boycott calls, announces 9-day holiday for Eid

    Erdoğan criticizes boycott calls, announces 9-day holiday for Eid

  2. More than 170 jailed pending trial over protests

    More than 170 jailed pending trial over protests

  3. Bahçeli condemns CHP over protests

    Bahçeli condemns CHP over protests

  4. Istanbul Municipality elects acting mayor

    Istanbul Municipality elects acting mayor

  5. Aksa gets generation license for Mersin Wind Power Plant

    Aksa gets generation license for Mersin Wind Power Plant
Recommended
Erdoğan criticizes boycott calls, announces 9-day holiday for Eid

Erdoğan criticizes boycott calls, announces 9-day holiday for Eid
More than 170 jailed pending trial over protests

More than 170 jailed pending trial over protests
Bahçeli condemns CHP over protests

Bahçeli condemns CHP over protests
Istanbul Municipality elects acting mayor

Istanbul Municipality elects acting mayor
Erdoğan vows accountability for ‘sabotaging’ economy

Erdoğan vows accountability for ‘sabotaging’ economy
Bayraktar TB3 makes history with supersonic missile test success

Bayraktar TB3 makes history with supersonic missile test success
Türkiye’s greenhouse gas emissions rise by 6.9 pct in 2023: TÜİK

Türkiye’s greenhouse gas emissions rise by 6.9 pct in 2023: TÜİK
WORLD Israel PM threatens to seize Gaza territory unless hostages freed

Israel PM threatens to seize Gaza territory unless hostages freed

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday warned Hamas that Israel would seize territory in Gaza if the militants refused to release hostages still held in the Palestinian territory.
ECONOMY Aksa gets generation license for Mersin Wind Power Plant

Aksa gets generation license for Mersin Wind Power Plant

Aksa Enerji has announced that its Mersin Wind Power Plant is the first renewable energy facility with storage in Türkiye to obtain approval for a generation license.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿