Tickets for F1 Istanbul Grand Prix to be on sale next week

  • September 01 2020 14:48:00

ISTANBUL
Turkey’s Intercity Istanbul Park will host the first Grand Prix since 2011 from Nov. 13 - Nov. 15, with 100,00 spectators, and the daily tickets costing 30 Turkish Liras ($4) will be on sale next week, said the official responsible for the organization.

“We will sell the cheapest tickets of all Formula 1 races,” said Vural Ak, Board Chairman of Intercity. 

The capacity of Intercity Istanbul Park is 220,000, however, due to the coronavirus out-break, around 100,000 spectators will be able to join all the three-day races with tickets costing 90 liras ($12), said Ak.

According to Ak, as spectators are only allowed this year in Turkey, Russia and Portugal, the F1 board pays special attention to Istanbul Grand Prix. 

“No race in the U.S. In Europe, races were held mostly without spectators. But we will succeed with fans.”

The official also remarked on the financial side of the race.

“We will host around 20,000 foreign tourists and expect around $50 million in cash flow. With the locals’ we expect total spending of $100 million during races.”

From Nov. 13 - Nov. 15, apart from F1 Grand Prix, Istanbul Park will host V Weekend Motoring races, Intercity Cup race for local drivers, test drives and automobile shows as well.

“Concerts and activities for kids will also be performed,” added Ak.

Turkey’s Intercity Istanbul Park will host the first Grand Prix since 2011 from Nov. 13 - Nov. 15, with 100,00 spectators, and the daily tickets costing 30 Turkish Liras ($4) will be on sale next week, said the official responsible for the organization.