THY's 500th aircraft to exhibit photos of all employees

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines (THY) is set to commemorate its rich history by adorning its 500th aircraft with photographs of all employees who have served the airline for over 90 years, according to an announcement made by the THY Board Chair Professor Dr. Ahmet Bolat.

In a recent meeting with Alper Gezeravcı, a former pilot at THY who made history as the first Turkish astronaut, Bolat discussed the airline's project.

"We recently met with Alper Gezeravcı, who began his space adventure just five days ago by docking with the International Space Station and making history as the first Turkish astronaut in space. Just as our nation takes pride in him, our brand also acknowledges the pride and responsibility placed upon our astronaut, who served as a pilot in our expanding fleet for seven years," Bolat said in a social media post.

The chairman shared the airline's vision, stating, "Hopefully, on our 500th aircraft, we will display the photographs of all our colleagues who have served over our 90-year history. As I always say, the true architects of our brand's success are our employees – that is, all of us."

Thanking Gezeravcı for taking the time to meet amid his busy schedule at the space station, Bolat wished him success in his experiments aboard the ISS and expressed that he hopes the astronaut would serve as an inspiration to many young people.

The project aims to celebrate the collective history and legacy of THY's workforce, emphasizing the integral role employees play in the success of the airline.

