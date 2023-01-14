THY to teach Turkish to US housewives

THY to teach Turkish to US housewives

ISTANBUL
THY to teach Turkish to US housewives

Turkish Airlines (THY), which has contributed significantly to the increase in the number of tourists visiting Türkiye with its promotional programs, plans to implement a project that teaches Turkish to U.S. housewives.

Ahmet Bolat, the chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee of THY met with Julie A. Eadeh, the U.S. Consul General in Istanbul at THY General Directorate in the Bakırköy district.

Providing information about the project aiming to bring 2 million tourists from the U.S., Bolat stated that they met to discuss about the “Learn Turkish in Istanbul - Watch Tv Series Easier” package program.

In the project, which was created considering the interest of housewives from the U.S. in Turkish series, language training in Istanbul will be offered to them.

“We will offer a four-week study package, including accommodation, at attractive prices to the U.S. housewives who show great interest in Turkish TV series. We are about to complete the agreements with the hotels that we will include in the package,” Bolat explained.

“We believe that in parallel with the interest in Turkish TV series at our event held in Miami last November, the interest in our language will also increase with these package opportunities,” he stated.

Being the leader of Türkiye’s services export, THY aims to make a significant contribution to both other service export sectors and the number of tourists visiting the country with the new projects and promotional programs it has developed.

THY, which will continue its promotional programs in this country within the scope of its goals to bring 2 million tourists from the U.S. to Türkiye, will share the details of the project in the coming days.

US,

ARTS & LIFE Artifacts of Satala ancient city on display for first time

Artifacts of Satala ancient city on display for first time
LATEST NEWS

  1. Artifacts of Satala ancient city on display for first time

    Artifacts of Satala ancient city on display for first time

  2. UN confirms 2022 among eight hottest years on record

    UN confirms 2022 among eight hottest years on record

  3. Trabzon port welcomes first cruise ship this year

    Trabzon port welcomes first cruise ship this year

  4. Most expensive airline ticket sold at 105,000 Turkish Liras last year

    Most expensive airline ticket sold at 105,000 Turkish Liras last year

  5. China imports, exports plunged in December

    China imports, exports plunged in December
Recommended
Turkish Cyprus records first human trafficking conviction

Turkish Cyprus records first human trafficking conviction
Restaurants called to freeze prices until Ramadan

Restaurants called to freeze prices until Ramadan
Istanbul’s new luxury taxis introduced

Istanbul’s new luxury taxis introduced
Preserving historical and cultural heritage our responsibility: Erdoğan

Preserving historical and cultural heritage our responsibility: Erdoğan
Türkiye lashes out at Sweden over ‘terror propaganda’

Türkiye lashes out at Sweden over ‘terror propaganda’
Drought might hinder planting of some crops: Farmers

Drought might hinder planting of some crops: Farmers
WORLD Bidens Delaware home is now a player in document drama

Biden's Delaware home is now a player in document drama

It's President Joe Biden's refuge from Washington — a place that's part home office, part Sunday family dinner venue, a safe place for his treasured 1967 Corvette and a makeshift campaign studio during the COVID-19 pandemic.
ECONOMY Trabzon port welcomes first cruise ship this year

Trabzon port welcomes first cruise ship this year

The province of Trabzon, on Türkiye’s Black Sea coast, has welcomed this year’s first cruise ship.
SPORTS Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes set a record for most total yards in an NFL season as the Chiefs secured the AFC top seed with a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 7 while the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 to clinch the AFC South title.