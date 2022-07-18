THY carries record passengers in a single day

ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines carried a record number of daily passengers on July 15, a senior company executive said.

The carrier hosted more than 260,000 guests with an occupancy rate of 87 percent, this was the busiest day ever for Turkish Airlines, said Yahya Üstün, the carrier’s senior vice president for media relations.

“New jets joining the fleet, launching new routes to destinations around the world and this is the result: [achieving a] record,” he wrote on Twitter.

On the day, Turkish Airlines held a record 1,543 flights.

Meanwhile, the carrier ranked nineth on AirlinesRatingc.com’s Top Twenty Airlines list.

Qatar Airways topped the list, followed by Air New Zealand and Etihad Airways.

To be named in the top twenty, airlines must achieve a seven-star safety rating and demonstrate leadership in innovation for passenger comfort.

Turkish Airlines served 30.9 million passengers in the first half of 2022.

The passenger load factor was 75.6 percent in January-June, down from 80.1 percent in the same period of two years ago, while the number of landings fell 12.9 percent to 204,798.

Turkish Airlines carried 7.8 million domestic and 19.3 million internationals passengers in the first half of this year.

In June alone, the carrier saw a 4.4 percent increase in total passenger traffic to 6.9 million people, with the load factor improving from 80.5 percent two years ago to 83.6 percent last month.

The company carried 1.6 million domestic passengers and 4.5 million international passengers in June this year.

Turkish Airlines increased the number of destinations it flies to from 311 in June 2019 to 335 last month. The carrier also widened its fleet from 338 airplanes to 380.