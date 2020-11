Three-wheelers to replace horse carriages in Edirne

EDİRNE- Anadolu Agency

Three-wheeler vehicles will be replacing horse-drawn carriages in northwestern Turkey by Dec. 15 under an environmental municipalism project, an official announced on Nov. 16.

Mustafa Helvacıoğlu, the mayor of Keşan district in Edirne province, said that within the framework of the project implemented with the support of the Ministry of Environment and Urbanization, new three-wheelers were brought to the

municipality.