Three Turkish universities enter global higher education 500 list

Zülal Atagün – ISTANBUL
Over 60 Turkish universities have entered the British magazine Times Higher Education’s (THE) “2023 Global Universities Ranking List,” with three universities ranking in the top 500.

According to THE’s list, the universities of Çankaya, Koç and Sabancı took place in the row between 400 and 500. The three mentioned universities were in the same place on last year’s list too.

The U.K. Oxford University sat on the top of the 2023 list, like the previous seven lists.

A total of 1,799 global universities were counted in the list, including some 61 Turkish universities.

The universities of Bahçeşehir, Hacettepe, Istanbul Technical, Bilkent, Boğaziçi, Düzce, Fırat, İstanbul Medeniyet, Middle East Technical and Özyeğin were listed in the row between 500 and 1000 in THE’s list.

THE is a British magazine reporting specifically on news and issues related to higher education.

Firstly issued in October 1971, THE runs a series of summits, forums and symposiums throughout the year, bringing together global leaders and influencers from across academia, government and industry to debate, discuss and drive forward the future of higher education governance, innovation and research.

