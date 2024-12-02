Three Roman-era artifacts unearthed in Düzce

DÜZCE
Excavations in the ancient city of Prusias Ad Hypium, located in the Konuralp region of the northwestern province of Düzce, have uncovered three artifacts believed to date back to the Roman era.

 

The ancient city, whose history traces back to the 3rd century B.C., has been the focus of uninterrupted archaeological work for five years. These excavations are carried out under the leadership of the Konuralp Museum Directorate, with the permission of the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums and the support of Düzce Municipality.

 

Previous earthquakes and restorations have left the ancient city damaged and altered. Notable artifacts that have been so far uncovered include a Medusa head sculpture, a bust of Alexander the Great, an Apollo statue, a mosaic featuring lions, a portrait bust believed to depict M. Iulius Proklos, who is thought to have constructed the stage building of the ancient theater, and a Byzantine-era water storage pool. All of the artifacts have been added to the inventory of cultural heritage.

 

The most recent discoveries include a terracotta theater ticket, a figurine depicting Aphrodite and a Thyrsus motif, all of which are believed to belong to the Roman period.

 

Düzce Mayor Faruk Özlü, speaking at the site, emphasized the importance of preserving the 2,300-year history of the city for future generations.

 

Noting that approximately 80 percent of the theater area has been uncovered, Özlü said, "We have discovered highly significant historical artifacts, all found intact, which hold immense importance both locally and nationally."

 

Özlü added that the entire area is a candidate to become an archaeological site, saying, "Beneath this settlement lies a Roman city, as confirmed by experts. The artifacts we have encountered suggest findings that could even reshape historical narratives."

 

He also highlighted plans to restore the ancient theater into a 10,000-seat cultural and arts center and expressed pride in the numerous cultural treasures revealed through ongoing excavations.

White House in 'active conversations' with Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt over Gaza ceasefire
