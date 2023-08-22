Three PKK/YPG terrorists 'neutralized' in Syria's north

ANKARA

The Defense Ministry has announced the neutralization of three PKK/YPG terrorists who were reportedly preparing to launch an attack in the Euphrates Shield Operation region situated in northern Syria.

"We do not leave the terrorist attempts to attack unanswered," the ministry declared in a statement on Aug. 21.

The Turkish army launched a trio of operations — Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019) — across the country’s border in northern Syria to “prevent the formation of a terror corridor” and “enable the peaceful settlement of residents.”

Turkish military and officials use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.