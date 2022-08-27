Three more ships with grain leave Ukraine: Ankara

  • August 27 2022 18:29:00

Three more ships with grain leave Ukraine: Ankara

ANKARA
Three more ships with grain leave Ukraine: Ankara

Three more ships have left Ukrainian ports under the Istanbul grain export deal, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Aug. 27. 

Shipments from Ukrainian ports are continuing, said ministry a statement, adding: "Three more ships loaded with grain departed from Ukrainian ports this morning."

On July 22, Türkiye, the U.N., Russia, and Ukraine signed a deal in Istanbul to reopen three Ukrainian ports for the export of Ukraine grain, which had been stuck for months due to the Russia-Ukraine war, now in its sixth month.

Around 20 million tons of grain are stuck in Ukraine as a result of the blockade imposed by Russia on Ukrainian ports after the start of the war on Feb. 24.

To oversee Ukrainian grain exports, the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul was officially launched on July 27, comprising representatives from the three countries and the U.N. to enable safe transportation by merchant ships of commercial foodstuffs and fertilizers.

The deal aims to create safe Black Sea shipping corridors to export Ukraine’s desperately needed agricultural products. Checks on ships by inspectors seek to ensure that outbound cargo ships carry only grain, fertilizer, or food and not any other commodities and that inbound ships are not carrying weapons.

TURKEY, grain ship,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye slams Macron over colonial history remarks

Türkiye slams Macron over 'colonial history' remarks

MOST POPULAR

  1. 'Game of Thrones' author posts excerpt from new book

    'Game of Thrones' author posts excerpt from new book

  2. Turkish FM urges Islamic world to stay united against challenges

    Turkish FM urges Islamic world to stay united against challenges

  3. ‘Star Wars’ spy thriller ‘Andor’ explores galaxy’s murky underworld

    ‘Star Wars’ spy thriller ‘Andor’ explores galaxy’s murky underworld

  4. Ministry: Six PKK/YPG terrorists neutralized

    Ministry: Six PKK/YPG terrorists neutralized

  5. Three more ships with grain leave Ukraine: Ankara

    Three more ships with grain leave Ukraine: Ankara
Recommended
Türkiye slams Macron over colonial history remarks

Türkiye slams Macron over 'colonial history' remarks

Ancient city of Ephesus to reunite with sea

Ancient city of Ephesus to reunite with sea
Mount Nemrut hosts int’l biennial

Mount Nemrut hosts int’l biennial
Global youth summit kicks off in Kazan

Global youth summit kicks off in Kazan
Over 440 migrants caught in İzmir in one week

Over 440 migrants caught in İzmir in one week
Ministry: Six PKK/YPG terrorists neutralized

Ministry: Six PKK/YPG terrorists neutralized
WORLD UN session on high seas biodiversity ends without agreement

UN session on high seas biodiversity ends without agreement

UN member states ended two weeks of negotiations Friday without a treaty to protect biodiversity in the high seas, an agreement that would have addressed growing environmental and economic challenges.
ECONOMY SAS widens loss, weighed down by pilot strike

SAS widens loss, weighed down by pilot strike

Ailing Scandinavian carrier SAS, which filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States in July, widened its losses in the third quarter after a pilot strike, the company said on Aug. 26.
SPORTS Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

BoostRace, a 24-hour-long cycling competition, will take place for the second time in Istanbul on Sept. 17 and 18, the organizers have announced.