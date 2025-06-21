Three-month summer break kicks off for over 20 mln students

Three-month summer break kicks off for over 20 mln students

ISTANBUL
Three-month summer break kicks off for over 20 mln students

More than 20 million students across Türkiye wrapped up the 2024–2025 academic year on June 20, marking the start of the summer holiday as schools across the country closed their doors.

The school year commenced on Sept. 9 last year, while the second semester began on Feb. 3.

Eighth-grade students took the national high school entrance exam on June 15, with results expected to be announced on July 11.

Teachers, on the other hand, are set to attend the Education Ministry’s professional development program between June 23 and 27 in designated schools of their choice. They will be granted administrative leave on June 30.

The next school year is scheduled to begin on Sept. 8.

As students received their report cards, families were encouraged to approach academic results with understanding and perspective.

Associate Professor Devrim Erginsoy Osmanoğlu, a faculty member at Kafkas University’s Faculty of Education, emphasized that report card grades are not a complete reflection of a student’s potential.

“A report card is not the final word on a student’s ability,” Osmanoğlu said. “It is a tool to identify areas for growth. Students should recognize their strengths as well as the areas that need improvement.”

Osmanoğlu also encouraged students to make the most of the summer break by setting achievable goals, reading regularly and reviewing difficult subjects in moderation.

Providing students with an alternative, productive way to make the most of their break, the ministry has also once again opened vocational workshops in the country’s 81 provinces, offering free summer courses for students from grade seven and above.

As the school year ended, attention turned to university entrance exams, which are being held nationwide on June 21 and 22, with over 2.5 million candidates participating.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syria hikes public sector wage, pensions by 200 percent

Syria hikes public sector wage, pensions by 200 percent
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syria hikes public sector wage, pensions by 200 percent

    Syria hikes public sector wage, pensions by 200 percent

  2. South Korea, Malaysia discuss FTA, expanding bilateral cooperation

    South Korea, Malaysia discuss FTA, expanding bilateral cooperation

  3. City of Aphrodite to offer new experiences to visitors

    City of Aphrodite to offer new experiences to visitors

  4. Off the beaten path: Efeler way

    Off the beaten path: Efeler way

  5. Theater performed in sign language

    Theater performed in sign language
Recommended
Türkiye enters high-risk wildfire season as flames ravage Aydın

Türkiye enters high-risk wildfire season as flames ravage Aydın
Substance under scrutiny after rare element claims

Substance under scrutiny after rare element claims
Influencer’s death prompts alarm over beauty norms, public pressure in Türkiye

Influencer’s death prompts alarm over beauty norms, public pressure in Türkiye
81-year-old candidate sits Türkiye’s university exam for 8th time

81-year-old candidate sits Türkiye’s university exam for 8th time
Türkiye, EU should step up efforts for visa liberalization: EU envoy

Türkiye, EU should step up efforts for visa liberalization: EU envoy
Türkiye condemns deadly church attack in Damascus, pledges continued support to Syria

Türkiye condemns deadly church attack in Damascus, pledges continued support to Syria
Özel says CHP readying policy promises for İmamoğlus bid

Özel says CHP readying policy promises for İmamoğlu's bid
WORLD Massive Russian attack on Kiev kills at least five: Ukraine

'Massive' Russian attack on Kiev kills at least five: Ukraine

Ukraine said Monday that "another massive attack" on the capital Kiev killed at least five people, a day after the country's top military commander vowed to intensify strikes on Russia.
ECONOMY Syria hikes public sector wage, pensions by 200 percent

Syria hikes public sector wage, pensions by 200 percent

Syria has announced a 200 percent hike in public sector wages and pensions, as it seeks to address a grinding economic crisis after the recent easing of international sanctions.
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿