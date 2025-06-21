Three-month summer break kicks off for over 20 mln students

ISTANBUL

More than 20 million students across Türkiye wrapped up the 2024–2025 academic year on June 20, marking the start of the summer holiday as schools across the country closed their doors.

The school year commenced on Sept. 9 last year, while the second semester began on Feb. 3.

Eighth-grade students took the national high school entrance exam on June 15, with results expected to be announced on July 11.

Teachers, on the other hand, are set to attend the Education Ministry’s professional development program between June 23 and 27 in designated schools of their choice. They will be granted administrative leave on June 30.

The next school year is scheduled to begin on Sept. 8.

As students received their report cards, families were encouraged to approach academic results with understanding and perspective.

Associate Professor Devrim Erginsoy Osmanoğlu, a faculty member at Kafkas University’s Faculty of Education, emphasized that report card grades are not a complete reflection of a student’s potential.

“A report card is not the final word on a student’s ability,” Osmanoğlu said. “It is a tool to identify areas for growth. Students should recognize their strengths as well as the areas that need improvement.”

Osmanoğlu also encouraged students to make the most of the summer break by setting achievable goals, reading regularly and reviewing difficult subjects in moderation.

Providing students with an alternative, productive way to make the most of their break, the ministry has also once again opened vocational workshops in the country’s 81 provinces, offering free summer courses for students from grade seven and above.

As the school year ended, attention turned to university entrance exams, which are being held nationwide on June 21 and 22, with over 2.5 million candidates participating.