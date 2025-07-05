Three mayors detained in widening corruption probe across Türkiye

A sweeping corruption investigation led by the İstanbul Public Prosecutor’s Office has resulted in the detention of several municipal officials, including Adana Mayor Zeydan Karalar, Adıyaman Mayor Abdurrahman Tutdere, and Antalya Mayor Muhittin Böcek.

The probe, centered on allegations of bribery and organized crime, spans multiple municipalities across Türkiye.

Zeydan Karalar, Adana’s mayor, was detained over claims stemming from his tenure as Seyhan mayor. Witnesses and suspects in the investigation, including those linked to Aziz İhsan Aktaş—a former detainee who benefited from leniency for cooperating—allege Karalar demanded illicit payments from company executives doing business with the municipality.

These executives were reportedly directed to make payments to Özcan Zenger, then Seyhan’s cleaning services director. Both Karalar and Zenger have been taken into custody and transferred to İstanbul for questioning.

In Adıyaman, Mayor Abdurrahman Tutdere faces similar accusations. The prosecutor’s office claims Tutdere sought undue financial benefits from firms contracted by the municipality, instructing them to pay his deputy, Ceyhan Kayhan.

Evidence suggests payments were made to Kayhan on multiple occasions.

Both officials were detained and brought to İstanbul.

The probe also ensnared Antalya’s Mayor Muhittin Böcek, detained under a separate investigation by the Antalya Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Böcek faces allegations of bribery, with authorities conducting searches at his residence and municipal offices. Details of his case remain limited for now.

In a related development, four individuals tied to former Beşiktaş Mayor Rıza Akpolat, currently detained for bribery and organized crime, were arrested for allegedly laundering proceeds from his illicit activities. The suspects are accused of acquiring vehicles and properties to conceal the funds.

The İstanbul Public Prosecutor’s Office has emphasized that the investigation, which initially focused on the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality, is expanding to uncover broader networks of corruption.

