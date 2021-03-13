Three killed in wrong-way truck collision in Bursa province

  • March 13 2021 10:04:12

Three killed in wrong-way truck collision in Bursa province

BURSA
Three killed in wrong-way truck collision in Bursa province

At least three people were killed and 21 others wounded in northwestern Turkey on March 12 when a truck collided with numerous vehicles, officials said.

The fatal accident took place in the Kestel district of Bursa province when the truck crossed into the wrong lane.

According to initial reports, the truck brakes failed causing 15 to 20 vehicles to crash into each other, Bursa Governor Yakup Canbolat told Anadolu Agency.

The injured have been transferred to a hospital, he said, adding nine people are critically injured.

