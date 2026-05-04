Three injured in strike targeting energy installation in UAE's Fujairah: authorities

ABU DHABI

A strike targeting an energy installation in the emirate of Fujairah on May 4 left three people injured, according to the government media office there.

"Three Indian nationals sustained moderate injuries and have been transferred to the hospital to receive necessary treatment," the Fujairah media office said in a post on social media.

The incident came following multiple alerts from the government.

The UAE's defense ministry and state news agency on Monday said a fresh Iranian barrage had targeted the country following multiple alerts from authorities warning people to take cover.

"Four cruise missiles launched from Iran were detected toward various areas across the country. Three were successfully engaged over the country's territorial waters, while one fell in the sea," the defense ministry said on social media.

State news agency WAM also cited the defence ministry as saying its forces were working to repel missile and drone attacks coming from Iran.

"These attacks represent a dangerous escalation and an unacceptable transgression, posing a direct threat to the state's security, stability, and the safety of its territories," the UAE's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Iran had "no plans" to target the United Arab Emirates, Iranian state television said on May 4, after the UAE accused the Islamic republic of fresh attacks.

A senior Iranian military official said "Iran had no plans to target the UAE", state TV reported, after the UAE said it had been targeted by a fresh Iranian barrage on Monday.

Earlier on May 4, the UAE had strongly condemned an Iranian drone attack on an ADNOC oil tanker in the blockaded Strait of Hormuz, as the U.S. was due to start guiding ships through the waterway.

Two drones hit the MV Barakah off the coast of Oman but no one was injured, according to ADNOC, the UAE state oil giant, adding that the ship was not loaded.

"Targeting commercial shipping and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of economic coercion or blackmail represents acts of piracy by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps," the United Arab Emirates foreign ministry said.

The U.K. Maritime Trade Operations agency earlier reported that projectiles struck a ship in the same area late on Sunday.

The latest incident came as President Donald Trump said the U.S. would start guiding ships through the vital waterway from Monday.

The U.S. and Iran remain deadlocked in peace negotiations since a ceasefire in the Middle East war came into effect on April 8.

Iran has maintained a stranglehold on the strategic Strait of Hormuz, and the United States has put in place a naval blockade in return.

U.S. Central Command said it would use guided-missile destroyers, over 100 land and sea-based aircraft, multi-domain unmanned platforms and 15,000 service members to guide ships through the Hormuz strait.

As of April 29, more than 900 commercial vessels were located in the Gulf, according to maritime intelligence firm AXSMarine. There had been more than 1,100 at the start of the conflict.

Oil prices have rocketed since the closure of the strait, which normally carries one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas, threatening widespread economic damage.

Two injured after residential building in Oman targeted

Two people were injured when a residential building was targeted in Oman's Bukha along the coastline of the Strait of Hormuz, state media reported on May 4.

"A security source reported that a residential building for employees of a company in the Tibat area of Bukha was targeted, resulting in moderate injuries to two expatriates, damage to four vehicles and broken glass in one of the nearby houses," the Oman News Agency said.