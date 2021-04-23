Three-day curfew across Turkey becomes effective

ISTANBUL
A nationwide curfew to last three days has become effective on April 22 in Turkey as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The curfew from 7 p.m. local time (1600GMT) on Thursday until 5 a.m. (0200GMT) Monday will cover the National Sovereignty and Children's Day holiday as well as the weekend, according to a circular issued by the Interior Ministry.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, no large gatherings will be held to mark the national day, except for an official wreath-laying ceremony. Instead, some demonstrations and online events will be held.

Turkey on April 23 every year commemorates the first gathering of the Turkish Grand National Assembly which took place in 1920.

Normally, children perform in the country’s stadiums and streets each year to mark the day.

In the face of rising cases and fatalities, starting from last week, special measures have been in effect in the country during the first two weeks of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The measures include extended hours of curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., during which inter-city travel is also banned, except in emergencies. Weekend curfews also continue in high-risk cities.

Cafes and restaurants only provide delivery and takeout services, while wedding halls, sports centers, and game halls will remain closed until the end of Ramadan.

TURKEY Turkey issues warrant for missing crypto founder

Turkey issues warrant for missing crypto founder
