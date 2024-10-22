Three children die in house fire in Adana

ADANA
Three children died in a fire caused by a home heater in the southern city of Adana's Yüreğir district on Oct. 22.

The victims, Şahad Hüseyin (1), Şam (4) and Hüseyin (6), were all members of a Syrian family living in the home.

Media reports said the fire reportedly started after a heater placed under a bed for the children overheated.

The children's father was at work, and their mother had stepped out to visit a neighbor when the fire broke out, according to state-run Anadolu Agency.

Neighbors heard the commotion and alerted the authorities.

Health workers, police and Istanbul Municipality fire teams responded to the scene, extinguishing the fire. However, the three children could not be saved. An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched by police.

In April, a 6-year-old girl died in a fire that started near a tent housing a Syrian family in neighboring Mersin's Silifke district. Nine Syrian nationals, including eight children, lost their lives in a fire in a building in the northwestern city of Bursa's Yıldırım district in 2022.

CHP files complaint against Memişoğlu, ex-health ministers
WORLD Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

Ruling party leads parliamentary elections Iraq’s KRG

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has emerged as the leading party in the long-awaited Iraqi Kurdish parliamentary election, securing 809,197 votes, according to preliminary results released by Iraq's electoral commission.
ECONOMY Startups attract $754 million in investments in nine months

Startups attract $754 million in investments in nine months

The investment volume in the Turkish startup ecosystem amounted to $754 million in the first nine months of 2024, according to a report by StartupCentrum.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿