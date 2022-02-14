Three arrested over Istanbul textile factory fire

  • February 14 2022 07:00:00

Three arrested over Istanbul textile factory fire

ISTANBUL
Three arrested over Istanbul textile factory fire

Authorities have arrested three suspects over a fire that killed at least five workers, including foreign nationals, in Istanbul’s Güngören district.

A fire broke out at a four-story building where textile materials are produced on Feb. 11. Units from the fire department arrived at the scene and put out the fire at around 4:30 p.m., while six workers were transferred to hospital, the Istanbul Governor’s Office said in a statement.

The statement noted that a rescued worker later told the police that some employees locked themselves in a toilet to escape the fire.

Following the information the worker provided, a search and rescue operation was launched and the bodies of four foreign workers, who died from smoke poisoning, were found, the statement said.

Later on Feb. 14, the body of another worker was recovered from the building, increasing the number of casualties in the fire to five, Demirören News Agency reported.

Authorities identified the IDs of three workers and their bodies have been sent to Syria.

Amid the incident, an investigation was launched, and six people were detained in connection with the fire. Four suspects were referred to a courthouse in the Bakırköy district. The prosecutor decided for the arrest of three suspects who were later sent to prison while three others were released on bail.

gungoren,

WORLD Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists

Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey unveils new economic package, lowers taxes on basic foods

    Turkey unveils new economic package, lowers taxes on basic foods

  2. Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report

    Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report

  3. President Erdoğan due to visit UAE today

    President Erdoğan due to visit UAE today

  4. Opposition leaders meet for ‘strengthened parliamentary system’

    Opposition leaders meet for ‘strengthened parliamentary system’

  5. Turkey issues travel warning for Ukraine amid escalating tensions

    Turkey issues travel warning for Ukraine amid escalating tensions
Recommended
Turkey lifts university entrance exam threshold

Turkey lifts university entrance exam threshold
Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report

Turks ‘very meticulous’ in house cleaning: Report
Turkey hit by floods, wildfires most in 2021

Turkey hit by floods, wildfires most in 2021
Rise in number of invasive jellyfish in Turkey’s south raises concern

Rise in number of invasive jellyfish in Turkey’s south raises concern
Turkey reports 73,787 new coronavirus cases, 276 more deaths

Turkey reports 73,787 new coronavirus cases, 276 more deaths
Turkish flag carrier celebrates 75th anniversary of its 1st international flight

Turkish flag carrier celebrates 75th anniversary of its 1st international flight
WORLD Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists

Key US-Canada bridge reopens as Ottawa protest persists

The busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing was open Monday after protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 measures blocked it for nearly a week, but a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa, persisted as city residents seethed over authorities’ inability to reclaim the streets.

ECONOMY Volvo Cars and Mercedes boost profits despite sales slump

Volvo Cars and Mercedes boost profits despite sales slump

High-end automaker Volvo has said that the global supply chain bottlenecks caused it to sell fewer cars, but that its profitability rose as it was able sell vehicles at higher prices.

SPORTS US ice dancers win Olympic bronze medal before retiring

US ice dancers win Olympic bronze medal before retiring

After skating to a bronze medal at the Beijing Games, American ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue bent down and kissed the the ice where the Olympic rings were painted.