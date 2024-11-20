Thousands rally again in Georgia

Thousands rally again in Georgia

TBILISI
Thousands rally again in Georgia

Thousands rallied in Georgia on Nov. 19 in support of President Salome Zurabishvili's lawsuit to annul last month's parliamentary election result, which the pro-Western opposition denounced as rigged in favour of the ruling party.

Thousands rallied in Georgia on Nov. 19 in support of President Salome Zurabishvili's lawsuit to annul last month's parliamentary election result, which the pro-Western opposition denounced as rigged in favour of the ruling party.

The rally came hours after police violently dismantled a sit-in protest outside Tbilisi State University, where dozens of demonstrators had set up tents and blocked traffic in protest at the contested vote.

The European Union and the United States have called for a probe into "irregularities" during the Oct. 26 election, won by the governing Georgian Dream party.

The opposition says the government is skewing the Caucasus country's foreign policy towards Russia and derailing its path to joining the European Union, an accusation Georgian Dream denies.

Pro-Western president Zurabishvili who is at loggerheads with Georgian Dream – has called the vote illegitimate and accused Russia of interference, a claim Moscow has denied.

On Nov. 19, she "filed a lawsuit at the Constitutional Court of Georgia, requesting the annulment of the election results as unconstitutional", her office said in a statement.

Zurabishvili wants the court to cancel the results "over widespread violations of voting universality and ballot secrecy," said Eka Beselia, the lawyer representing the president in the court.

Several thousand demonstrators gathered outside Tbilisi State University, where police had earlier violently dispersed dozens.

Elections, protests,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest

Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest
LATEST NEWS

  1. Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest

    Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest

  2. MİT chief briefs CHP on counterterrorism efforts

    MİT chief briefs CHP on counterterrorism efforts

  3. Türkiye condemns missile attack on cargo ship by Houthis

    Türkiye condemns missile attack on cargo ship by Houthis

  4. Turkish students struggle to secure visas for Italian universities

    Turkish students struggle to secure visas for Italian universities

  5. UN-led global system suffered serious damage due to Israel’s massacres: Fidan

    UN-led global system suffered serious damage due to Israel’s massacres: Fidan
Recommended
Icelandic village evacuated after new volcanic eruption

Icelandic village evacuated after new volcanic eruption
India warns of further damage to Canada ties

India warns of 'further damage' to Canada ties
World still split over money as clock ticks on COP29

World still split over money as clock ticks on COP29
Hezbollah says Israel cannot impose conditions for truce

Hezbollah says Israel 'cannot impose conditions' for truce

US to allow Ukraine to use American-made anti-personnel mines

US to allow Ukraine to use American-made anti-personnel mines
Syria says 36 killed in Israeli strikes on Palmyra

Syria says 36 killed in Israeli strikes on Palmyra
WORLD Icelandic village evacuated after new volcanic eruption

Icelandic village evacuated after new volcanic eruption

A fishing village and tourist hot spot in southwest Iceland was evacuated late Nov. 20 after a volcano erupted in the region for the seventh time in a year, officials said.

ECONOMY Turkish households solely powered by wind and solar

Turkish households solely powered by wind and solar

Electricity needs of all households in Türkiye are met with the electricity generated only from wind and solar power plants, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿