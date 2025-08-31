Thousands of redheads celebrate their strands in Netherlands

Thousands of redheads celebrate their strands in Netherlands

TILBURG
Thousands of redheads celebrate their strands in Netherlands

The southern Dutch city of Tilburg is seeing more color than usual this weekend, as thousands of redheads from all over the world gather in the Netherlands for a once-a-year festival to celebrate their flaming locks.

The 2025 edition of the Redhead Days festival includes music, food trucks and workshops tailored to particular needs of redheads, from makeup explainers to skin cancer prevention.

Organizers expect the three-day event to draw several thousand attendees from some 80 countries.

Elounda Bakker, a Dutch festival veteran of 15 years, played cards with a group of redheaded friends from across the world who meet together every year at the festival.

“I came out of curiosity mostly, just to see what it would be like not to stand out in the crowd,” said Bakker, 29. “It was really an interesting first experience and I just keep coming because I met some really nice friends here.”

Magician Daniel Hank traveled six hours from Germany to join the festivities, now proud to flaunt the hair that made him the target of bullying when younger.

“I think it’s really easy to recognize me because there are not that many people with a red beard, there are not many guys with long red hair,” he said.

The festival is free and open to all, with the exception of the group photo on Sunday. That event is restricted to “natural” redheads.

The 2013 edition set a Guinness World Record for the “largest gathering of people with natural red hair” with 1,672 people posing for the group photo.

The tradition emerged two decades ago when Dutch artist Bart Rouwenhorst put out a call for 15 red-haired models for an art project in a local newspaper. He got 10 times the response he was expecting and brought the group together for a photo.

The project got so much attention, Rouwenhorst organized a similar meetup the following year and has continued to oversee the festival as it has expanded into the multiday event it is today.

“The festival is really amazing because all the people, they resemble each other and they feel like it’s a family,” he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Minister vows to shield judiciary as new legal year begins in Türkiye

Minister vows to shield judiciary as new legal year begins in Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. Minister vows to shield judiciary as new legal year begins in Türkiye

    Minister vows to shield judiciary as new legal year begins in Türkiye

  2. Fierce winds force Gaza aid flotilla back to Barcelona

    Fierce winds force Gaza aid flotilla back to Barcelona

  3. Özel pledges maritime ministry under CHP rule

    Özel pledges maritime ministry under CHP rule

  4. Earthquake readiness top priority for Hagia Sophia renovation: Minister

    Earthquake readiness top priority for Hagia Sophia renovation: Minister

  5. US suspends visa approvals for Palestinians: Report

    US suspends visa approvals for Palestinians: Report
Recommended
Lady Gaga to dominate MTV Video Music Awards

Lady Gaga to dominate MTV Video Music Awards
Jude Law debuts portrayal of Vladimir Putin at Venice Film Festival

Jude Law debuts portrayal of Vladimir Putin at Venice Film Festival
Remarkable finds mark end of 2025 excavations at Phoenix ancient city

Remarkable finds mark end of 2025 excavations at Phoenix ancient city
Bergama to represent Türkiye in UNESCO youth campaign

Bergama to represent Türkiye in UNESCO youth campaign
Curated show in London reimagines nature as acting, thinking subject

Curated show in London reimagines nature as acting, thinking subject
Drones blasting AC/DC, Scarlett Johansson help biologists protect cattle from wolves

Drones blasting AC/DC, Scarlett Johansson help biologists protect cattle from wolves
WORLD Fierce winds force Gaza aid flotilla back to Barcelona

Fierce winds force Gaza aid flotilla back to Barcelona

Fierce Mediterranean winds forced a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying humanitarian aid and hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists, including environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg, to return to Barcelona, organisers said on Monday.
ECONOMY Installed power capacity surpasses 120 GW in July

Installed power capacity surpasses 120 GW in July

Türkiye’s total installed electricity capacity exceeded 120,000 megawatts as of the end of July, according to a statement from the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe has parted ways with head coach Jose Mourinho, the club announced Friday.

﻿