Those who have no past can have no future: Erdoğan

Those who have no past can have no future: Erdoğan

ISTANBUL
Those who have no past can have no future: Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan talked at an event titled “A Tribute to Books: The Art of Bookbinding and Restoration Exhibition" that took place in Istanbul’s Tophane-i Amire. (AA Photo)

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has underlined the notion that those who deny their past cannot build a future and urged the nation to protect Türkiye’s rich and unique civilization.

“Those who have no past can have no future. One who has severed ties with their past has no future to build. Behind our culture lies a wealth of knowledge, a part of which emanates from the works exhibited here,” Erdoğan said at an event in Istanbul on Sept. 4.

The event he attended was titled “A Tribute to Books: The Art of Bookbinding and Restoration Exhibition” and took place in Istanbul’s Tophane-i Amire.

“When describing our civilization, the example of a plane tree is often given. Just like trees, civilizations hold fast by their roots,” Erdoğan said.

People live by their roots, and civilizations live by their roots, the president stated, stressing “The strongest vein connecting us to our roots as a nation and as individuals is our books, filtered through the refinement of our people of science, thought and heart.”

The most significant book massacres occurred during periods of military coups and thousands of books were thrown into the thrash during Feb. 28 military intervention in 1990s, Erdoğan said, “It is no coincidence that those who once sought to cut our nation’s ties with its roots targeted our books.”

“Today, these mistakes play a role in the background of cultural desertification in certain areas,” the president said, calling on the people to exert efforts to keep the link between today and past alive.

“That’s why books and our libraries are very important and playing a key role to this end,” he stated.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran claims missile strikes on US carrier, destroyer

Iran claims missile strikes on US carrier, destroyer
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran claims missile strikes on US carrier, destroyer

    Iran claims missile strikes on US carrier, destroyer

  2. Death toll from Northern Cyprus ferry accident rises to 13

    Death toll from Northern Cyprus ferry accident rises to 13

  3. Putin orders three-day halt to strikes on Kiev

    Putin orders three-day halt to strikes on Kiev

  4. Iranian media report explosions near Kharg Island

    Iranian media report explosions near Kharg Island

  5. UN backs world map showing Africa’s true scale

    UN backs world map showing Africa’s true scale
Recommended
Death toll from Northern Cyprus ferry accident rises to 13

Death toll from Northern Cyprus ferry accident rises to 13
Türkiye aims for top spot in honey production

Türkiye aims for top spot in honey production
ISIL suspect evaded raids before fatal Istanbul shootout

ISIL suspect evaded raids before fatal Istanbul shootout
Türkiye appoints new ambassadors to 12 countries

Türkiye appoints new ambassadors to 12 countries
Kurum urges action to close global climate finance gap

Kurum urges action to close global climate finance gap
Erdoğan says Türkiye working to end Iran-US tensions

Erdoğan says Türkiye working to end Iran-US tensions
Cappadocia tops Lonely Planet’s European winter travel list

Cappadocia tops Lonely Planet’s European winter travel list
WORLD Iran claims missile strikes on US carrier, destroyer

Iran claims missile strikes on US carrier, destroyer

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announces its forces hit two American warships, though Washington denies the vessels suffered any damage
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines aims to join world’s 100 most valuable brands

Turkish Airlines aims to join world’s 100 most valuable brands

Turkish Airlines aims to join the world’s 100 most valuable brands, with plans for premium economy cabins, regional aircraft and improvements to passenger services, CEO Ahmet Olmuştur said.
SPORTS Turkish women eye final at home in volleyball Euros

Turkish women eye final at home in volleyball Euros

Defending champion Türkiye will face archrival Serbia on Sept. 5 in the semifinals of the 2026 CEV Women’s European Volleyball Championship, aiming to make it to the final before a host crowd in Istanbul.
﻿