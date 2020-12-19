Those threatening Turkey with sanctions will be disappointed: Erdoğan

  December 19 2020

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Those who threaten Turkey with sanctions will end up disappointed, the nation's president said on Dec. 19.

"We are determined to put across that Turkey will never hesitate to use its sovereign rights," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at a highway opening.

Erdoğan, addressing the opening ceremony via video link, added: "Becoming a major hub for intercontinental trade is a major achievement for Turkey which will benefit all 83 million of our people."

On international investments in Turkey, the president said: "We expect a big breakthrough in the days to come."

The U.S. on Monday imposed sanctions on Turkey over its acquisition of the Russian S-400 missile defense system.

The sanctions target Turkey’s Defense Industries Presidency (SSB), including its top officials.

In April 2017, when its protracted efforts to buy an air defense system from the U.S. proved futile, Turkey signed a contract with Russia to acquire the state-of-art missile shield.

U.S. officials have voiced opposition to their deployment, claiming they would be incompatible with NATO systems and would expose F-35 jets to possible Russian subterfuge.

Turkey, however, stressed that the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems, and poses no threat to the alliance or its armaments.

Turkish officials have repeatedly proposed a working group to examine the technical compatibility issue.

The president also extended condolences to the relatives of the deceased and wished Allah’s mercy on those who lost their lives from a fire in a hospital in the southeastern Gaziantep province on Saturday.

The fire was caused by a high-flow oxygen therapy machine used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, according to a statement by the SANKO University Hospital.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca confirmed that nine people died in the fire.

US,

