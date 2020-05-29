Thermal cameras to be deployed at courthouses to screen for fevers: Justice minister

  • May 29 2020 16:02:00

Thermal cameras to be deployed at courthouses to screen for fevers: Justice minister

ANKARA
Thermal cameras to be deployed at courthouses to screen for fevers: Justice minister

Courthouses in Turkey will start using thermal cameras at their entrances to screen for fevers to prevent anyone potentially infected with the coronavirus from entering the premises, Justice Minister Abdülhamit Gül said on May 29 as the country’s judiciary is set to resume its work as part of its normalization phase.

“The opening of the indictments and the filing of a public trial will be opened on Monday and will return to normal. Thus, the regulation of the indictment and the acceptance of the indictment will start as of June 1,” the minister said, speaking after a meeting for the coordination of COVID-19 measures.

Also on June 1, judicial activities will start in regional courthouses, regional administration, administrative and tax courts, he said.

As of June 16, all the hearings postponed will also resume and appeals will begin. The ministry will begin the interviews of those who succeed in the written examination of the judges and prosecutor’s offices as of June 15, Gül stated. The number of people to enter the courthouses and the audience to be taken to the courtroom will be determined taking into account the social distancing rules.

He said visits in prisons that were postponed due to the outbreak will begin on June 1 and that convicts and detainees will be able to receive visits.

The Board of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK) also announced its action plan to return to normal in the judiciary. The measure of delaying the public prosecution will be terminated by June 1. The annual leave requests of judges and prosecutors will not be met to reduce the workload until the judicial holiday on July 20.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey enters new normal phase as cafes, parks to open on June 1

    Turkey enters new normal phase as cafes, parks to open on June 1

  2. New rules for Turkish airports unveiled

    New rules for Turkish airports unveiled

  3. Germany weighs lifting travel curb for Turkey

    Germany weighs lifting travel curb for Turkey

  4. Large families facilitate virus spread in Turkish city Van: Governor

    Large families facilitate virus spread in Turkish city Van: Governor

  5. Erdoğan offers condolences to George Floyd's family

    Erdoğan offers condolences to George Floyd's family
Recommended
Emergency hospital inaugurated in Istanbul

Emergency hospital inaugurated in Istanbul
Turkey marks 567th anniversary of conquest of Istanbul

Turkey marks 567th anniversary of conquest of Istanbul
German academic back home after two months of isolation in sea

German academic back home after two months of isolation in sea
Taxi driver who kicked pregnant woman out of cab given house arrest

Taxi driver who kicked pregnant woman out of cab given house arrest
House moved by truck to keep deceased owner’s memory alive

House moved by truck to keep deceased owner’s memory alive
Large families facilitate virus spread in Turkish city Van: Governor

Large families facilitate virus spread in Turkish city Van: Governor
WORLD Virus tolls surge in Americas as Europe re-opens

Virus tolls surge in Americas as Europe re-opens

The death toll from the coronavirus spiked again in the United States, and Latin America's pandemic crisis deepened, as Europe's re-opening from lockdown grew bolder by the day.    
ECONOMY More than 41,000 vehicles registered in April

More than 41,000 vehicles registered in April

In Turkey, a total of 40,171 first- and second-hand vehicles were registered in April, the country's statistics authority revealed on May 29. 
SPORTS Istanbul hopes to host new, historic Champions League final

Istanbul hopes to host new, 'historic' Champions League final

Fifteen years after the "Miracle of Istanbul" that cemented Steven Gerrard's status as a Liverpool legend, the Turkish metropolis was supposed to host its second Champions League final on May 30.