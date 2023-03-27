Theologian attacked by reactionary group

ISTANBUL

Theologian Cemil Kılıç has been attacked by a radical Islamist group in front of his house in Istanbul’s Gaziosmanpaşa district, while Kılıç stated that he had been threatened for a few months.

Announcing the attack on a social media post, Kılıç said that while walking past a mosque, a man came up to him and started to shout saying, “Allahu Akbar.”

“Then, many others appeared on the street, and they also started to shout,” Kılıç stated.

Continuing to shout with sticks in their hands, the crowd battered the theologian.

Stating that he had been threatened by reactionary groups for a while, Kılıç described the attack as “an intimidation to the entire society.”

“We do not hesitate to express our thoughts due to fear of life. I will continue to defend the republic, democracy, human rights and freedom. I will never give up in the face of danger,” Kılıç expressed.