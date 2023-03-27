Theologian attacked by reactionary group

Theologian attacked by reactionary group

ISTANBUL
Theologian attacked by reactionary group

Theologian Cemil Kılıç has been attacked by a radical Islamist group in front of his house in Istanbul’s Gaziosmanpaşa district, while Kılıç stated that he had been threatened for a few months.

Announcing the attack on a social media post, Kılıç said that while walking past a mosque, a man came up to him and started to shout saying, “Allahu Akbar.”

“Then, many others appeared on the street, and they also started to shout,” Kılıç stated.

Continuing to shout with sticks in their hands, the crowd battered the theologian.

Stating that he had been threatened by reactionary groups for a while, Kılıç described the attack as “an intimidation to the entire society.”

“We do not hesitate to express our thoughts due to fear of life. I will continue to defend the republic, democracy, human rights and freedom. I will never give up in the face of danger,” Kılıç expressed.

Türkiye,

ARTS & LIFE Egypt finds mummified ram heads

Egypt finds mummified ram heads
LATEST NEWS

  1. Egypt finds mummified ram heads

    Egypt finds mummified ram heads

  2. Gender inequality soars during disasters, report says

    Gender inequality soars during disasters, report says

  3. With eye on British Museum, Greece welcomes back ancient art

    With eye on British Museum, Greece welcomes back ancient art

  4. IMF: Risks to financial stability have increased

    IMF: Risks to financial stability have increased

  5. Germany, EU reach agreement in combustion engine row

    Germany, EU reach agreement in combustion engine row
Recommended
French couple to travel the world on bikes, pass by eastern Türkiye

French couple to travel the world on bikes, pass by eastern Türkiye
Atatürk’s Cadillac car restored after 5-years work

Atatürk’s Cadillac car restored after 5-years work
Gender inequality soars during disasters, report says

Gender inequality soars during disasters, report says
Lights off on Earth Hour to commemorate climate crisis and quake victims

Lights off on Earth Hour to commemorate climate crisis and quake victims
Ban on pomegranate sauces on the way

Ban on pomegranate sauces on the way
Athens underlines ‘positive turn’ in ties with Ankara

Athens underlines ‘positive turn’ in ties with Ankara
WORLD Theres nothing left: Deep South tornadoes kill 26

'There's nothing left': Deep South tornadoes kill 26

Rescuers raced Saturday to search for survivors and help hundreds of people left homeless after a powerful tornado cut a devastating path through Mississippi, killing at least 25 people, injuring dozens, and flattening entire blocks as it carved a path of destruction for more than an hour. One person was killed in Alabama.

ECONOMY IMF: Risks to financial stability have increased

IMF: Risks to financial stability have increased

IMF chief Georgieva reiterates her view that 2023 would be another challenging year, with global growth slowing to below 3 percent due to the war and monetary tightening

SPORTS Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern players ‘shocked’ by Nagelsmann dismissal

Bayern Munich midfielders Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka admitted on March 25 that Julian Nagelsmann’s dismissal as head coach had come as a “disappointment” and a “shock.”