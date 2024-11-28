The world's oldest man has died in England at 112

The world's oldest man has died in England at 112

LONDON
The worlds oldest man has died in England at 112

For nearly nine months, John Alfred Tinniswood held the title of world's oldest man, marking his 112th birthday during his reign.

His record-holding status ended on Nov. 25 when Tinniswood died in a care home in northwest England near Liverpool, where he was born on Aug. 26, 1912, his family said in a statement.

Tinniswood attributed his longevity to “pure luck.”

“You either live long or you live short, and you can’t do much about it,” the retired accountant and great-grandfather told the Guinness World Records when he earned the title in April.

If there was any secret to it, though, he said moderation was key to a healthy life. He never smoked, rarely drank and followed no special diet, apart from having fish and chips every Friday.

“If you drink too much or you eat too much or you walk too much — if you do too much of anything — you’re going to suffer eventually,” Tinniswood said.

Tinniswood was born a few months after the sinking of the Titanic. He lived through two world wars and served in the British Army Pay Corps in World War II.

Tinniswood was 111 this spring when he claimed the record after Juan Vicente Pérez, of Venezuela, died at 114.

Guinness World Records did not name who would replace Tinniswood as the new record holder.

He is survived by his daughter Susan, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. His wife of 44 years, Blodwen, died in 1986.

When Tinniswood turned 112 in August, he said he was taking it in stride — like everything else he did.

The world’s oldest living woman, and oldest living person, is Japan’s 116-year-old Tomiko Itooka.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gazas Cry to the World”

Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gaza's Cry to the World”
LATEST NEWS

  1. Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gaza's Cry to the World”

    Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gaza's Cry to the World”

  2. Presidency's Head of Communications Altun: “We Are Building Genuine Platforms for Dialogue on International Arenas”

    Presidency's Head of Communications Altun: “We Are Building Genuine Platforms for Dialogue on International Arenas”

  3. Nine held in Ankara over misuse of animal aid funds

    Nine held in Ankara over misuse of animal aid funds

  4. Erdoğan: World in 'clutches of conflicts'

    Erdoğan: World in 'clutches of conflicts'

  5. Özel faces probe for remarks on prosecutor

    Özel faces probe for remarks on prosecutor
Recommended
Glass bottles being repurposed into ornaments in Cappadocia

Glass bottles being repurposed into ornaments in Cappadocia
HIV activist to use Charlize Therons Instagram for a day

HIV activist to use Charlize Theron's Instagram for a day
Akmanastır: A hidden historical gem in central Anatolia

Akmanastır: A hidden historical gem in central Anatolia
Jolie gives performance of her last decade

Jolie gives performance of her last decade
‘Horsepower’ opens at Rahmi M Koç Museum

‘Horsepower’ opens at Rahmi M Koç Museum
Intimate documentary captures the Beatles goofing around

Intimate documentary captures the Beatles goofing around
Barracks to become a cultural center

Barracks to become a cultural center
WORLD London police probe ‘very serious’ PKK allegations

London police probe ‘very serious’ PKK allegations

The Metropolitan Police in London has announced that its counter-terrorism unit is probing "very serious" allegations as part of an ongoing investigation into activities suspected to be linked to the PKK terrorist organization.
ECONOMY Turkish economy expands by 2.1 percent in third quarter

Turkish economy expands by 2.1 percent in third quarter

Türkiye’s economy grew by 2.1 percent in the third quarter of 2024, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Nov. 29.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿