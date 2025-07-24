The Weeknd, Shakira to headline Global Citizen Festival

The Weeknd, Shakira to headline Global Citizen Festival

NEW YORK
The Weeknd, Shakira to headline Global Citizen Festival

The Weeknd and Shakira — two of the world's biggest touring artists  — will headline this fall's Global Citizen Festival in New York's Central Park, supporting campaigns to improve energy access across Africa and defend the Amazon against deforestation.

Global Citizen announced on July 22 that the pop stars will be joined by Tyla, Ayra Starr and Mariah the Scientist at the concert on Sept. 27. Hosted by actor Hugh Jackman, the annual event highlights the anti-poverty nonprofit's selected humanitarian priorities and urges attendees to collectively tackle those issues through direct support.

Tickets to the festival are free, but fans must earn them by taking actions through the Global Citizen app. Opportunities include uploading videos calling on German and French leaders to back the Amazon protection plan and volunteering to mentor young people worldwide in career development.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition
LATEST NEWS

  1. Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

    Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

  2. Road crash kills district mayor in central city

    Road crash kills district mayor in central city

  3. Erdoğan says he may call Putin, Trump to push for peace talks

    Erdoğan says he may call Putin, Trump to push for peace talks

  4. DEM Party visits Öcalan amid PKK disarmament

    DEM Party visits Öcalan amid PKK disarmament

  5. CHP leader says gov't change can end Türkiye's woes

    CHP leader says gov't change can end Türkiye's woes
Recommended
Hulk Hogan, icon in professional wrestling, dies at age 71

Hulk Hogan, icon in professional wrestling, dies at age 71
Jennifer Lopez dazzles Antalya with comeback concert, birthday celebration

Jennifer Lopez dazzles Antalya with comeback concert, birthday celebration
George Lucas to hit Comic-Con for first time

George Lucas to hit Comic-Con for first time
Microsoft to create digital replica of Notre-Dame Cathedral

Microsoft to create digital replica of Notre-Dame Cathedral
Archaeologists uncover traces of Urartian life

Archaeologists uncover traces of Urartian life
Giant trolls have message for humans

Giant trolls have message for humans
Bozcaada Jazz Festival returns in September

Bozcaada Jazz Festival returns in September
WORLD Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

Syria, the United States and France issued a joint statement on July 25 reaffirming their commitment to swiftly advancing efforts to support Syria’s political transition, safeguard its unity and uphold its territorial integrity.  
ECONOMY Manufacturing capacity utilization sees modest dip in July

Manufacturing capacity utilization sees modest dip in July

The seasonally adjusted Capacity Utilization Rate (CUR) in the manufacturing sector declined by 0.3 points in July 2025, settling at 74.1 percent, data from the Central Bank showed on July 25.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿